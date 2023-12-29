Chania: New Year’s Eve Party in the Municipal Garden

Chania will welcome 2024 with an extravagant celebration beneath the iconic Clock of the Municipal Garden.

The Municipality of Chania is preparing to usher in the New Year with a grand event, promising a delightful evening filled with music, dance, dazzling performances, and a myriad of surprises for revellers of all ages.

Once again, the Municipality of Chania and its Public Benefit Enterprise for Culture and the Environment (K.E.P.PE.DIH.-K.A.M.) extend a cordial invitation to the public, beckoning one and all to join in the jubilant festivities. The event promises an exhilarating atmosphere, complete with captivating DJ sets, providing a communal platform to commemorate the arrival of the new year 2024.

The festivities will commence early, from 7:30 PM on New Year’s Eve, along Ploumidaki Street, right beneath the resplendent Clock of the Municipal Garden of Chania. The evening’s entertainment will be orchestrated by a lineup of esteemed DJs, including Wolve, Maximal (RTH), Oman, and Mi.Alpha. Following the musical extravaganza, attendees will be treated to awe-inspiring dance performances such as the “Fire Dance Performance” and contemporary dance by Medusia. The countdown to the new year, accompanied by the well-wishes of Mayor Panagiotis Simandirakis and the esteemed members of the municipal authority and the Municipal Council of Chania, will culminate in a magnificent spectacle as the Clock strikes midnight, illuminating the sky with a mesmerizing display of glittering fireworks.

Guests can indulge in complimentary refreshments and savour the first king pie of the year, creating cherished memories as Chania welcomes the New Year 2024 with an exuberant and unforgettable soirée.