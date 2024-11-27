Romania and Bulgaria’s Endless Schengen Saga Nears Conclusion

After countless delays, Romania and Bulgaria are slated to join the Schengen Area as full members on January 1, 2025. An official decision is expected this December, marking the close of a painful chapter for the two nations. Both countries met technical requirements back in 2011 but have endured years of roadblocks and political squabbles.

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, expressed confidence during a European Parliament session. She reassured support for the nations, stating, “The citizens of Romania and Bulgaria belong to Schengen and deserve to fully benefit from Schengen freedoms.”

Not Everyone’s Cheering

Though hopeful speeches dominated the session, not all European Parliament members shared the enthusiasm. Skeptics raised concerns about illegal migration and external border security. Persistent opposition stems from fears that Bulgaria and Romania could become new gateways for migrants entering the EU.

One outspoken MEP didn’t mince words: “Schengen is a failure.”

Opposition arguments have dragged on for years, offering little new insight.

Romanian lawmakers welcomed the progress, but bitterness lingered over years of discrimination. Nicolae Ștefănuță, Vice President of the Greens, lambasted the situation: “Austria’s unjust veto has undermined our economic potential.” He went further, calling the 13-year wait a “sickening experience,” describing it as a blatant reminder of “second-class citizenship.”

Adding fuel to the fire, he and others highlighted Romania’s political landscape: the advancing presidential campaign of pro-Russian candidate Georgescu became a glaring example in the debate, flagged as a concerning signal within the EU’s fragile cohesion.

Big Wins and Even Bigger Headaches

Once border checks vanish, trade and travel will dramatically improve. The move will cut wait times, enhance economic ties, and boost Eastern and Western European cooperation. Key benefits include:

Faster cross-border trade;

Reduced waiting at checkpoints;

Stronger economic links across the EU;

Symbolic progress for stuck-in-the-alps Euro politics.

Of course, unresolved migration issues and shaky security still plague the Schengen framework. To avoid further fragmentation, these challenges will require close collaboration among EU nations.

For Romania and Bulgaria, Schengen membership marks a political breakthrough and a long-overdue achievement. After over a decade in limbo, their inclusion underscores efforts to strengthen EU unity—despite the thorny discussions and bad blood.

The past 13 years may have left a sour taste, but the entry promises better opportunities ahead—even if grudgingly accepted by some. Schengen’s newest members have waited long enough.