2025 Revolut Survey Reveals Greeks’ Concerns on Holidays

Sun, Sea, and the Dread of Spending

Summer reaches its usual fever pitch, and what do Greeks do? Pack bags, book ferries, and meticulously list the reasons vacations might collapse under the weight of their expectations. The annual escape becomes a complicated dance between anticipation and the haunting fear of seeing the bank app weep.

A recent Revolut survey, which is hardly surprising, has made its way into the consciousness of 2025 holiday-makers. Conducted by Dynata with heartfelt impartiality and a clinical sample of 20,000 Europeans, this survey lands its findings squarely on the heads of Greek tourists and their perennial companion: financial anxiety.

Main Worries: Not Just the Tan

So what keeps Greek travelers up at night, aside from malfunctioning air conditioning and existential dread?

17% fear surprise bills will vaporize their savings before the sunscreen dries.

Another 17% admit that budgets collapse under the seductive weight of overindulgence.

16% feel acutely vulnerable to plain old pickpocketing—it’s got a classic charm.

Only 9% sweat over digital fraud or mysterious unapproved charges—Greeks share this calm with their Romanian friends, placing both at the bottom of Europe’s online worry ranking, which averages a more jittery 13%.

Vacation, it turns out, is not for the faint of heart nor the reckless of wallet.

Generational Gaps: Age Versus Apprehension

The numbers tell a story about age, or maybe just the slow death of optimism.

The 55–64 crowd, also known as those who remember life before Wi-Fi, expresses the highest concern for pickpocketing (21%).

Meanwhile, Gen Z (18–24 years old) appears comparatively unfazed (12%), perhaps because their valuables are stored in the cloud or maybe because they believe nothing bad can happen while streaming playlists.

Flip to digital fraud, and the script reverses. Gen Z’s suspicion spikes (18%)—for them, every email is a phishing attempt—while Gen X shrugs (just 5%).

Even fear can’t unite the generations.

Money, Security, and the Threat of Sunburn

Among the recurring themes, money management stands tall—though not alone. Security, that eternal buzzword, rears its head in the form of sticky fingers and slippery chargebacks. This is a community both paranoid and impressively blasé.

Revolut’s Dave Eborne attempts to comfort the masses, dropping this gem into the sea of anxiety:

“We know that for many Greeks, managing their budget and the threat of unexpected expenses trigger real stress during holidays,” stated Dave Eborne, Head of Fraud at Revolut. “What’s surprising, though, is how little younger generations worry about physical theft—something they probably should care about, given how much information sits on their smartphones. If those devices fall into the wrong hands, the trouble can be real.”

There’s always reassurance, and then there’s a warning wrapped in a compliment. Eborne delivers both.

The World According to Revolut: Security Features

Because nothing breeds confidence like toggling settings on a phone, Revolut packs its app with an ensemble cast of security features, each promising to make your wallet less attractive to everyone who isn’t you.

Six Revolut Security Tricks for Travelers

Property Protection: Users must verify their identity with a selfie before moving funds from sub-accounts—ideal for anyone who fears their phone is more likely to be stolen than complimented.

Users must verify their identity with a selfie before moving funds from sub-accounts—ideal for anyone who fears their phone is more likely to be stolen than complimented. Foreign Device Alerts: Any account access from an unfamiliar device triggers an instant notification, after which users can enable biometric authentication and shut out uninvited guests.

Any account access from an unfamiliar device triggers an instant notification, after which users can enable biometric authentication and shut out uninvited guests. Lost Device Reporting: Log on from anywhere, including your friend’s phone, to report a lost device. Identity check required; humiliation not included.

Log on from anywhere, including your friend’s phone, to report a lost device. Identity check required; humiliation not included. Custom Transaction Limits: Set daily spending caps; anything over the limit needs biometric approval, so only your true self—or your sleepless, sunburned doppelganger—can splurge.

Set daily spending caps; anything over the limit needs biometric approval, so only your true self—or your sleepless, sunburned doppelganger—can splurge. Virtual Cards and Instant Freeze: Create digital cards, lock or replace them in seconds. Your holiday purchases are protected, even if your physical wallet is not.

Create digital cards, lock or replace them in seconds. Your holiday purchases are protected, even if your physical wallet is not. Budget Tools: Watch expenses in real time, assign categories, set maximums for “necessary” souvenirs, and find out exactly when your discipline gives up.

Vacation Fears Are Here to Stay

The Revolut survey uncovers an ancient truth repeated every summer: nothing ruins the bliss of travel for Greeks quite like the nagging sense that something, somewhere, is draining the fun—or the checking account. The only real surprise is how these worries are distributed across age groups, and how calmly Greeks, year after year, refuse to panic about online fraud.

The apps and budget tools are here to make the pain a little more bearable. But as every Greek tourist knows, the only sure protection from disaster is to carry cash in your sock and expect the worst. At least your smartphone can’t sunbathe without you.

Methodology: The Revolut survey was conducted in June 2025 and managed online by Dynata. The participant pool covered 20,000 adults across more than 20 countries, including Greece, representing a microcosm of Europe’s finest worriers and optimists.