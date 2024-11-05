RevitUp.direct Wins Three 2024 Greek Hospitality Awards

RevitUp.direct is pleased to announce that it has received three Greek Hospitality Awards, confirming its excellence in hospitality. These coveted awards highlight a commitment to providing innovative services.

The Greek Hospitality Awards are the leading recognition institution for Greek hospitality, honoring the full spectrum of its offerings, from tourist accommodation to agency collaboration.

This year’s Greek Hospitality Awards ceremony took place on Friday, November 1st, in a lavish ceremony at the Athenaeum Hotel InterContinental. The 10th consecutive gala event was held at the hotel and broadcast online through the LiveOn Expo Complex under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Hellenic Tourism Organization.

The Co-Founder & CGO of RevitUp, Minas Liapakis, was present with dozens of industry professionals at the event, claiming awards in three categories in which his team distinguished themselves. Overall, RevitUp.direct was honored to receive the following awards:

Gold Award: Best Hotel Digital Marketing Agency

Silver Award: Best Greek Hotel Management Strategy

Silver Award: Best Greek Hotel Sales Representative Company

The management and team of RevitUp.direct would like to thank everyone who voted for our efforts and express their appreciation for the jury’s recognition.

These awards reflect the continuous effort and innovative work of the RevitUp team. With over 20 years of active presence in the industry, the company supports hospitality professionals in practice and offers leading Revenue Management and Digital Marketing services for hotels and resorts.

Revitup.direct – Hotel Digital Marketing & Revenue Mastering

RevitUp.direct, based in Heraklion, Crete, offers Revenue services Management, Performance Marketing, Digital Presence Management, and Online Distribution and sales in the hospitality field. With over two decades of experience, the firm provides vertically integrated marketing technology solutions that support the vision and expertise of entrepreneurs in the tourism industry worldwide.

RevitUp.direct seasoned specialists offer a 360-degree approach to the design, strategy, and sales of hospitality services. The company’s main purpose is to bridge the technological and administrative gap of hotel businesses with real-time supply and demand. At the same time, the specialists are constantly ready and monitoring the field’s emerging developments to adapt the positioning and strategy to each unique hotel accordingly. RevitUp.direct is at the side of each customer to help transform their hotel business

future with immediate adaptation to the business landscape, facing challenges from technological progress to developing a sustainable digital strategy for a steady increase in profitability.