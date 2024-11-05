Zominthos—Livadi—Krousonas Hike This Sunday

Sunday, November 10, 2024, the Nature Enthusiasts Club of Heraklion organizes a Zominthos—Livadi—Krousonas trek for all ages. The hike starts from Ancient Zominthos, situated at 1190 meters, and follows the beguiling route leading to the Nida Plateau.

Starting Point: Ancient Zominthos (Elevation 1190m)

Plateau of ‘Livadi’ with its famous apples and pears (Elevation 1000m) Path to Adventure: Continue towards the intriguing start of the ‘Krousoniotiko’ Gorge, commonly known as Gaido-Rokko.

Adventure seekers can explore the gorge via a trail beside its slopes, culminating at a traditional tavern 735 meters above the village of Krousonas. Those opting for an easier path can follow paved roads to the finish.

Distance: Total hike is 11 km

Total hike is 11 km Duration: Approximately four hours and 30 minutes

Approximately four hours and 30 minutes Difficulty: Rating of 1 (easy)

Rating of 1 (easy) Leader: Stelios Kontakis

For further information or bookings, contact 2810224667 (weekdays from 7 PM to 9 PM) or 6946195900. Departure is set for 8 AM from the Oasis Garden Theater entrance at Kyprou Square (New Gate), with a subsequent stop at Bendevi – Stani at 8:05 AM.

Embrace this opportunity to immerse yourself in nature’s splendour and create unforgettable memories.