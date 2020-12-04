Argophilia

Retail Stores Selling Seasonal Items to Open in Greece December 7th

- December 4th, 2020 09:44 am

According to the Greek Ministry of Development and Investments, beginning this coming Monday, December 7, retail stores that trade exclusively in seasonal Christmas goods will be permitted to open.

Also, the sale of Christmas decorations and other items relating to the holiday season will be allowed in supermarkets as well. According to the announcement, details concerning opening hours and the way these stores will operate will be announced later today by the Secretary-General for Trade and Consumer Protection Panagiotis Stampoulidis.

Source: Tornos News

