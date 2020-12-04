Skopelos Island Ramps Up Tourism Offering for 2021

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek island of Skopelos has announced coming new touristic products and services including hiking and cycling routes.

A study due to come out in early 2021, a study for laying out and improving nearly 100 kilometers of footpaths on the island will lead to these new offerings coming to fruition by late Spring, 2021. According to the news from ANA, the new hiking routes will cross large sections of the island and link villages, monasteries, picturesque spots, churches, rural landscapes, forests, and coastal paths in protected NATURA 2000 areas.

Skopelos is already famous for its rugged mountainous terrain, and for geography and attractions making it ideal for mountain bike riding. These new offerings are due to be completed in the near future, to design and create four entirely new mountain biking routes.

The island’s administration aims to ensure accessibility for all age groups and levels, so that families, groups, and people with little or no experience can enjoy mountain biking in the beautiful terrain of Skopelos, which combines every degree of difficulty.

Source. Tornos News