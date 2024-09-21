Posidonia Sets Sail for Crete 2025

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum makes its debut in Crete.

The event will address overtourism and the development of new destinations.

Top cruise industry leaders will gather in Heraklion.

The forum promotes sustainable tourism and infrastructure.

In May 2025, Heraklion will host the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, marking its inaugural event on Greece’s largest island. This gathering, backed by the Region of Crete and the Heraklion Port Authority, with support from local authorities, aims to spotlight issues such as overtourism and the need for fresh travel destinations. Industry leaders from the cruise sector will converge in Crete to share insights and explore solutions.

The forum at the Creta Maris Resort Hotel, close to Crete’s capital, anticipates a 20% rise in cruise passengers at Heraklion Port this year, with a similarly strong season expected in 2025. As leading Greek ports like Piraeus, Santorini, and Mykonos account for a majority of cruise activities and some Mediterranean destinations impose limits to curb overcrowding, the forum’s theme, “Mediterranean: The Urgent Need for New Popular Ports and Destinations,” provides timely relevance.

Collaborating for Sustainable Tourism

The event will unite cruise industry representatives and institutional stakeholders, such as the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and MedCruise, to foster dialogue around sustainable tourism practices and explore ways to integrate lesser-known destinations into cruise itineraries. The forum will discuss sustainable travel, marketing strategies, visitor experience enhancement, infrastructure development, and innovative green initiatives.

Industry leaders gathered will investigate sustainable future paths for highly frequented destinations and foster collaborative approaches to direct cruise traffic to new, promising ports. The event also showcases emerging destinations, cruise services, travel agencies, and tourism sectors, facilitating networking and investment discussions, including the ongoing construction of a new Heraklion airport, among other infrastructure projects.

The Region of Crete actively supports the forum, viewing it as crucial for advancing the island’s cruise sector, reducing seasonality, and enriching Crete’s tourism offerings by highlighting its cultural, historical, and ecological attractions. The Heraklion Port Authority CEO emphasizes the event’s strategic importance in promoting global partnerships and shaping the future of marine tourism.

Economic Impacts and Future Prospects

The cruise industry’s economic impact on local economies cannot be overstated. Heraklion alone saw a direct financial influx of €36.05 million over the year ending May 2024. Visitors highly recommend Heraklion, with significant percentages expressing a desire to return.

After 13 years, Heraklion became only the second city outside Athens to host the forum, following Thessaloniki’s successful event in 2023. The forum is expected to bring considerable advantages to Heraklion Port and the Region of Crete.

The event is organized with support from various sponsors, including the Heraklion Port Authority, the Greek Organization for Cultural Resources Development, Kyvernitis Travel Group, and the Thessaloniki Port Authority. It operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Shipping & Island Policy, the Ministry of Tourism, and associations like CLIA, MedCruise, and the Cruise Ship Owners & Maritime Affiliations Association.