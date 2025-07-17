Tourists Witness “PERIVLEPTOS 2025” Evacuation Exercise at Mystra

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the “PERIVLEPTOS 2025” evacuation drill took place at the Mystra Archaeological Site, attracting the presence of the Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni and the Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Yiannis Kefalogiannis. This exercise forms a key part of the ongoing cooperation between the two ministries and aims to evaluate the preparedness of all involved agencies in responding to a wildfire threat near an important heritage site.

The safety drill was not just a routine simulation. It was run under real conditions and provided a thorough test of every step necessary to keep visitors safe in the event of an approaching wildfire. The focus was on swiftly moving tourists to predetermined safe zones, protecting the ancient monuments, and utilising all available resources effectively. Through active participation by the Fire Service, Hellenic Police, EKAV (ambulance service), local authorities, as well as other agencies and volunteers, the event highlighted the strong coordination required to handle emergencies in crowded tourist locations.

What the PERIVLEPTOS 2025 Exercise Covered

Carried out at the UNESCO-listed Mystra Archaeological Site

Designed to practice evacuating visitors in case of wildfire risk

Checked how well emergency teams and site staff work together

Tested new systems for fire detection and response installed at Mystra

Identified areas where plans and procedures could be improved

Included active roles for firefighters, local police, ambulance services, and volunteers

Prioritised clear communication and immediate guidance for tourists

Advanced Fire Protection at the Mystra Archaeological Site

Mystra now benefits from an advanced, fully operational firefighting network to protect it from the heightened threat of wildfires associated with the climate crisis. The system features four 120-cubic-meter water tanks, two fire pump stations, 41 fire hydrants, 82 dry powder extinguishers, 20 water nozzles, and 16 fire service posts. The Directorate established this state-of-the-art infrastructure for Museum and Cultural Buildings Projects (Ministry of Culture) with funding of three million euros from the Recovery and Resilience Fund. The network ensures rapid response times and better safety for visitors and priceless ancient structures.

The planning of PERIVLEPTOS 2025 reflected Mystra’s unique landscape and historical character. The drill took into account escape routes, possible fire behaviour, and necessary staff actions to protect both visitors and the heritage site.

Minister Mendoni praised the partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection. She noted that collaboration has produced concrete results since 2021. She explained that these full-scale exercises provide tools to improve emergency coordination and readiness. Protecting lives, cultural assets, and the surrounding landscape requires constant vigilance, modern action plans, and ongoing staff training.

She also highlighted a shift in attitudes among staff responsible for archaeological sites. Actions once considered extreme, such as having water cannons near valuable monuments, have become standard to protect heritage from extreme weather and fires. Achievements in fire safety at cultural locations during the past six years have surpassed any previous period.

Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis on Cooperation for Tourist Protection

Minister Kefalogiannis emphasised the need for all agencies to understand their roles during emergencies clearly. The new firefighting systems, along with improved cleaning practices in and around heritage sites, strengthen defence against wildfires. He confirmed that trials like PERIVLEPTOS 2025 prove Greece is better prepared and promised that these drills will expand to other archaeological locations.

Event Attendance and Community Involvement

A diverse group of officials and emergency leaders joined the drill, including the Deputy Minister of National Defence, local lawmakers, regional leaders, the Head of the Fire Service, and key personnel from both ministries. Their participation underlined the collective responsibility to keep visitors and heritage safe.

Large-scale wildfire drills are held at top cultural sites for public safety.

Updated equipment and trained staff are always on alert at Mystra

Coordination between agencies means help is efficient and unified in emergencies

Guests at heritage sites like Mystra benefit from regular safety planning

Input from local volunteers and authorities enhances protection measures

Tourists visiting Mystra now experience enhanced safety measures, shaped by effective planning, modern firefighting technology, and collaboration among Greece’s agencies. With the lessons of PERIVLEPTOS 2025, the site stands safer for everyone exploring its rich past.