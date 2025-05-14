Pancretan Karate Cup Set for May 17–18 in Heraklion

Excitement among Karate practitioners and enthusiasts is building as Heraklion, Crete, prepares for a spectacular weekend of martial arts action. On May 17–18, the Pancretan Karate Cup will welcome karate athletes — from local clubs across Crete and visiting teams from beyond the island. The open series of competitions will take place at the Ta Dyo Aorakia Heraklion Arena in Nea Alikarnossos.

This year’s karate competitions will feature 450+ male and female karate athletes in all age groups and belt categories, from colored to black belts (9th KYU—3 Dan Black). 20 karate clubs across Crete will participate in both Kata and/or Kumite matches. The program can be downloaded from the Hellenic Karate Federation site.

The Hellenic Karate Federation is organizing the event, with the cooperation of local representatives Sensei Georgios Soultatos of Aeolos Shito Ryu Karate Hapkido, Nikos Karaiskakis of the Pancretan Martial Arts Athletic Association, and Dimitris Bokas of the Heraklion Sports Center, and Heraklion Sports Center Athlodrasi.

Ta Dio Aorakia Arena at Nea Alikarnassos, located in the industrial area. For more information about the venue, readers should visit the official website here. You may also call +30 281 038 0830 or +30 281 038 0020, or email: info@crete-ibt.com

ANEK Lines, Xilouris Tavern, Kritikos Fournos, Zografaki, and Nikos Pinakoulakis are sponsors of the Pancretan Karate Cup 2025.

