Kritikos Lagonikos Heritage Exhibition in Hersonissos

Cretan Hounds: When Ancient Hunters Steal the Modern Spotlight

Heritage exhibition on Kritikos Lagonikos (Cretan Hounds)

The event takes place at Hersonissos Town Hall, ex-American Base Gournes

Runs Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18

Presented by the Cretan Hound Club, under the municipality’s approving gaze

Endorsed by major Greek kennel and hunting organizations

Open to the public, admission is free

Dogs must be healthy, chipped, and carry valid records

Recognition without pre-registration; morphology by submission

Submissions are accepted until May 12, 2025… well… today

Judges: Ms. Mata Skoura and Mr. Christos Psycharis

Cretan Hound: Greece’s four-legged time traveler, still fooling rabbits after millennia

Every so often, nostalgia meets municipal organization to remind the world that the Cretan Hound is not only a dog but an institution. With the seductive motto “preserving native breeds is culture,” Saturday, May 17, marks the grand opening of an exhibition dedicated to both the recognition and assessment of the Kritikos Lagonikos at Hersonissos Town Hall in a building that once housed American personnel but now hosts Greek canines with better paperwork.

Thanks to the Cretan Hound Club’s tireless paperwork (and, some would say, subtly subversive agendas), the event gets the yes-nod from the Hersonissos Municipality. Not to be upstaged, the Greek Kennel Club and hunting societies from Heraklion and the wider Cretan federation now hitch their wagons to this particular star. In a display of uneasy alliance, they all come together to champion a breed that’s seen enough centuries to make the average local politician look like a flash in the pan.

The exhibition swings its doors open on Saturday at 4:00 p.m., a rather civilized hour, and starts again on Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. for those who believe true culture begins only after coffee. The judges—Ms. Mata Skoura and Mr. Christos Psycharis—will pretend not to judge, but everyone knows better.

Entry Rules and Fine Print: Where Health Documents Trump Pedigree

Participants dreaming of parading their Cretan Hounds must produce fit and complete animals—no fainting couches for fragile types. Only healthy dogs with all limbs, appropriate microchips, and up-to-date digital vaccine booklets get a nod. The public enters for free, proving once again that civilisation survives in some corners of Crete.

Breed recognition? No need to alert the authorities in advance—make sure your dog is at least six months old, vaccinated, and identifiable by microchip. Morphology assessment—think of it as a beauty pageant, but for dogs bred to work—demands owners email a copy of their dog’s pedigree (on both sides, in case of scandal) to cretandog@gmail.com by May 12, 2025. Anyone itching for further details is invited to call 6946690987; those who fear human contact may visit cretandog.gr for a less interactive experience.

“The preservation of local breeds is culture,” declared an official with notable restraint and zero irony.

Hersonissos Municipality, meanwhile, appears quietly proud to have replaced military patrols with tail wags.

Kritikos Lagonikos: Chasing Shadows Since the Bronze Age

The Kritikos Lagonikos—or Cretan Hound for those who don’t speak ancient—has a written history that outlasts most countries. This breed once prowled the cave-stained hills of Crete before Minoan palaces became tourist traps, some four thousand years ago. Seals, clay figures, and murals prove these hounds weren’t invented for Instagram likes; they earned their keep by chasing prey that moved faster than the modern train system.

Known for sharp minds and awkward obedience, the breed combines agility with enough stamina to shame most gym-goers. The Cretan Hound’s gift for the spirited pursuit of the small and medium game has kept its bloodlines free of blandness, ensuring its body and wits stayed tuned over centuries.

For the archaeologically curious, the breed’s timeline starts in the neolithic twilight and sprints through to today, with the Cretan Lagonikos fine-tuned for “find your prey and chase it with every sense you’ve got”—the sort of work ethic HR departments can only dream about.

Today, the Kritikos Lagonikos remains a prized working dog and an emblem of Cretan pride, best described as a living artifact with attitude. The breed’s presence offers tangible proof that culture is sometimes hairy, sometimes fast, but always worth admiring (from a prudent distance, lest you become the quarry).

More on this cultural spectacle (and enough historical trivia to fuel your next dinner party) at Cretan Dog Official Page or the slightly less interactive cretandog.gr.