Pafos Ranked Among Top 100 Greenest Destinations (2024-2026)

Pafos earned the Silver Quality Coast Award for its sustainability efforts.

It remains one of the top 100 eco-friendly destinations globally for 2024-2026.

Evaluation criteria included water cleanliness, local biodiversity, cultural heritage, and low air and noise pollution.

The destination integrates sustainability into its long-term strategies.

Pafos has solidified its reputation as a global holiday hotspot, celebrated for its lush landscapes and pristine beaches. The region has consistently been acknowledged for its commitment to sustainability, with a long history of awards recognizing its environmental efforts.

Between 2013 and 2023, Pafos earned accolades for excellence in coastal management under the “Quality Coast” initiative. Already considered one of the cleanest, most eco-conscious travel spots worldwide, it continues to balance natural beauty with responsible tourism.

Recently, Pafos underwent a rigorous review by independent tourism sustainability experts and emerged with fresh acclaim. The destination received a Silver Quality Coast Award. It also maintained its position in the prestigious “Top 100 Greenest Destinations” list for 2024-2026.

Pafos isn’t just a vacation spot—it’s a harmonious blend of nature and cultural heritage. Crystal-clear beaches, protected by environmental practices, draw countless visitors. Its unique ecosystems, such as the Akamas Peninsula, provide a glimpse into thriving biodiversity and rare plant life.

The recognition also factors in the area’s strong sociocultural fabric, responsible development, and pollution control. The focus on clean waters, visitor education, and sustainable growth have helped Pafos climb the global eco-tourism rankings.

Commitment to Sustainability

The Pafos Regional Board of Tourism (PRBT), spearheading these initiatives, described this milestone as a step toward even greater achievements. They aim for gold and platinum accolades in the future, hoping to join the select few destinations certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

The PRBT stated, “This reflects our commitment to preserving Pafos’ natural beauty while offering visitors diverse experiences. Sustainability remains a core priority in all strategic planning.”

Such progress wouldn’t have been possible without teamwork. Municipalities like Pafos, Yeroskipou, Pegeia, and Polis Chrysochous played essential roles. Efforts from local community councils, including Chloraka, Kissonerga, and Neo Chorio, also left a significant mark. Additional support came from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Pafos Hoteliers Association, and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI).