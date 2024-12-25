Construction Agreement Finalized for Cyprus Airports

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works and Hermes Airports have reached a deal to expand Cyprus’s two major international airports, Larnaca and Paphos. After lengthy negotiations, this agreement also resolves long-standing disputes tied to an existing concession contract.

Construction will commence at the end of Q1 2025, following approval of financial agreements between Hermes Airports and partnering banks and necessary urban planning permissions.

Key Features of the Agreement

Expansion works at both airports aim to improve capacity and passenger experience.

Construction starts in early 2025, with timelines of 30 months for Larnaca and 27 months for Paphos.

The deal extends the concession term by 18 months.

The Cyprus government will compensate Hermes Airports €30 million and provide a €20 million loan.

Part of the negotiations resolved disputes over the operation of Tymbou Airport.

Larnaca Airport’s development will add an estimated 20,000 square meters to the terminal. Major upgrades include constructing new gates and wings connected to the main building and expanded aircraft parking spaces. Completion is expected within 30 months.

Paphos Airport will see a 30% increase in building size and enhancements to safety and capacity with an extended southern taxiway. Completion is planned within 27 months of project initiation.

Once completed, these upgrades will transform operations for decades. Increased capacity ensures accommodation for over 17.4 million passengers annually—rising from this year’s expected 12.2 million. Connectivity will grow, boosting local tourism and the economy in the long run.

Passenger comfort and convenience will also see a sharp improvement: From streamlined boarding to upgraded facilities, travellers will experience a higher standard of airport services.

After nearly two decades of collaboration, the partnership between Cyprus and Hermes Airports continues to shape a productive future.