Olive Harvest Season in Crete Draws Near

Each phase of the year on the island reflects the devotion to olive cultivation.

Greece ranks third globally in olive oil production, with Crete’s olives primarily used for oil.

Harvest occurs during the rainy months, requiring precise timing for quality oil.

The process busts romantic myths, revealing behind-the-scenes hard work and modern tactics.

Keen engagement from all family members, not just farmers, ensures a successful harvest.

Living on Crete intricately ties with olive cultivation. The cycle of planting, caring for, and harvesting olives punctuates daily life and leaves visible markers on the landscape. Greece is a significant player in the olive oil market, producing about 350,000 tons annually. Predominantly, Crete’s olives are dedicated to crafting virgin and extra virgin oils, much of which is sought after worldwide.

Types of Cretan Olives

The Koroneiki olive stands out in Greece for its adaptability to various climates and soils, demanding minimal care yet delivering high-quality yields. Predominantly cultivated in the Peloponnese and Crete, this variety accounts for a significant portion of Greece’s olive plantings. Its small, teardrop-shaped fruits are rich in polyphenols. They produce extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), noted for its potent fruity aroma, balanced by a hint of bitterness and a pronounced peppery finish. Familiar notes include grass and artichoke.



When it comes to table olives, the Kalamata is unrivalled in its fame, with its smooth, almond-like shape and glossy, dark hue, often preserved in vinegar or olive oil. These olives are a source of pride for the southern Peloponnese, particularly Messinia.



Conservolia olives are commercially important and represent the bulk of Greek table olive production. Grown throughout Greece, they transition from dark green to varied shades as they ripen. They can be processed either green or black and are known by their region of origin, such as Volos and Amphissa.



Megaritiki olives, prevalent around Attica, are typically cured with lemon and garlic, offering a distinct green olive flavour. Meanwhile, Throumba olives, especially those from Thassos, are renowned for their rich, creamy texture and deep, wrinkled appearance.



Lastly, Halkidikis olives, indigenous to the peninsula bearing the same name, boast large, pale green fruits that are highly sought after in northern Greece, particularly near Thessaloniki. Each variety embodies the unique flavours and characteristics that make Greek olives renowned worldwide.

Olive Harvest Season Debunked

The harvest reaches its peak in December and January. The season’s rains demand careful timing, as moisture compromises oil quality. Thus, one must wait for dry weather. If the showers prolong, tension mounts in villages, so keep your eyes peeled for ideal conditions.

A common misconception is that olive harvesting is a peaceful, rustic affair. However, it’s anything but quiet. Once-traditional hand-picking has given way to modern machinery. The mechanical harvesters, powered by droning generators, require ear protection and quash thoughts of serene chatter or philosophical musing among the trees.

Another misconception is the fantasy of hardened, rural farmers toiling under the sun. Today’s harvesters hail from diverse professions, including urbanites who reconnect with village roots each season. Technology intrudes, too, as mobile phones buzz among the trees.

Gone are the quaint images of donkeys hauling produce between orchards. Modern vehicles now ply the rows, maximizing daylight hours as families strive to complete their work before returning to city life.

For those thinking it’s a gentle task, if “Granny” can handle it, think again. The job involves painstakingly gathering olives into nets and sifting debris, often done by elderly women with unmatched experience and endurance. These unsung heroes of the harvest deserve thought as you savour olive oil’s smooth taste.

Misconception ends with the journey to the mill, completed in haste. This urgent process eschews idleness. Workers efficiently process olives under stark fluorescent lights, preparing them to return to fields at dawn.