Old Olive Mill of Eleusis to Become a Modern Diachronic Museum

There, where the sea’s breath brushes the flaking stones and silence cradles the echoes of labor, the Old Olive Mill of Eleusis stands as a relic no longer quite of this world, nor yet resigned to memory. Its walls, battered and surviving, once throbbed with the fever of industry, the haze of oil and soap, and the voices of workers whose names, like their toil, have faded into the slow drift of years.

It is here, in these sprawling 26 acres, that the Ministry of Culture envisions new life—transforming that world of oil and factory into a temple for memory and time. The plan, born in 2019 and shaped by dreams, both practical and wild, seeks to house the relics and mysteries unearthed from the sacred earth of Demeter’s sanctuary and the stray corners of the city, generation after shadowed generation.

Shadows and Light Across Stone

The site, known in another tongue as “VOTRYS-ELAOURGEIO,” rests south of Eleusis’ most storied archaeological haunt. Within these boundaries, history runs as deep as the oil once did, for here, around 1875, the town’s first factory—Charilaou Soap Works—rose from ambition and hope. It lingered until 1960; its machinery eventually stilled, its veins emptied, and its doors closed on a chapter of invention.

Ownership passed quietly and decisively: the National Bank, reluctant guardian, parted with the land in 2022. With EUR 5 million—currency and promise—the Ministry claimed the Old Olive Mill for the city’s future and the world’s curiosity.

View of the Olive Oil Mill buildings. Current situation. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Rites of Passage: Festivals and Memory

The echoes of industry are joined, not erased, by culture. Since 1995, these buildings have given shelter to the Aeschylia Festival, Eleusis’ unique gathering of artists, thinkers, and seekers. In 2023, crowds drifted through its spaces during the city’s crowning as the European Capital of Culture. Music, words, and laughter spilled over stone once darkened by oil and sweat. Under quiet stars, the ordinary became ceremonial—a ritual shaped anew.

Minister Lina Mendoni, speaking in formal gratitude, named the vision a diachronic museum worthy of Eleusis, its treasures, and the long toil of its people. With over EUR 8 million shaping new archaeological works across the site, her voice wove the new museum into a wider tapestry—a binding of ancient ground, shifting city, and the open shore.

The Heart of Ruin: Remnants and Renewal

The physical outline of the Old Olive Mill endures, a near-intact shadow cast by history. It numbers 23 structures, their facades ranging from proud survival to weathered ruin, tracing the slow fade from the late 1800s through the troubled peace of the postwar years. Each wall holds a chapter; each corridor reserves the hush of absent machines.

In all, the site covers some 11,700 square meters under a great, patient sky. Cylindrical tanks cluster along boundary walls, a voiceless testimony to a vanished world. Most of the old machinery lies scattered to time, gone without ceremony. Yet the bones of the place—walls, beams, echoing passages—retain their strength.

To the north, the “VOTRYS” winery, kindred to the Olive Mill, traces its history. Founded in 1898 and eventually absorbed into a larger corporate fold by the 1970s, its 23 buildings once formed a city within a city. Two of its structures, declared industrial heritage in 2008, remain as ancestors watching over the transformation.

Photorealistic depiction of exhibition spaces with domed ceilings. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

A Design of Presences

The architectural plan draws close to the site’s character, intent on honoring forms that rose from toil and vision. The design calls for new spaces and the mending of old, for a gathering square wrung from the complex geometry of industry, open to the light but enclosed by the faces of history. The immense scale of these halls will allow the sun to fall across exhibits and walls—untouched or made whole—and will stage a dialogue between what remains and what is dreamed.

Four entrances will receive visitors from the beach road, city street, and sacred ruin. Each doorway is a promise: to bring the people of Eleusis home once more, to call travelers from afar, and to tether present to past.

Old halls will give new shelter to stories: exhibitions that reach back to the very beginning, stopping on the eve of modern Greece, separated from the city’s more recent and living recollections. Here, each object glimmers with the weight of the ages. Here, memory breathes.

Access to the museum complex. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

A Tide That Renews

The wind carries change through Eleusis, yet the city’s spirit endures. This museum—and more than a museum, this act of remembrance—becomes not only a monument to what has been lost but an engine of renewal. It stands as a resource, a root for community and hope, a place to gather, to wonder, and to connect. The partnership of the Pavlos and Alexandra Kanellopoulou Foundation and its generous support underscore what can grow when generosity meets vision.

Eleusis, forged in sacred rites and smokestacks alike, will find its history made tangible once again—opened to light, memory, and the footsteps of strangers and longtime residents who together bear witness to the city’s unbroken heart.