Strong Southerly Winds Disrupt Heraklion Airport Flights

Two international flights failed to land at Heraklion Airport on May 24, 2025.

The Scirocco, a hot, dusty wind from the Sahara, brought strong southerly gusts up to seven Beaufort.

Flights from Brussels and Zurich were forced to reroute to Athens.

Passengers found themselves stranded—saved only by an impromptu trip to the capital.

The airport’s schedule unraveled as weather conditions worsened.

Authorities remained on alert as the Scirocco continued to make its presence felt.

Residents and tourists faced sticky air, high humidity, and more delays.

On May 24, the Scirocco arrived in fine form, delivering strong southerly winds that seemed set on staging a coup against air travel. Known for bringing desert heat, Saharan sand, and enough humidity to wilt even the most optimistic tourist’s hairdo, the Scirocco bullied the Nikos Kazantzakis Airport from the early hours.

Travelers, staff, and airline crews met their new nemesis before breakfast. Two flights—one from Brussels, the other from Zurich—attempted to land as scheduled. The Scirocco, however, had other ideas. As the pilots circled, testing the patience of those watching from the terminal windows, it became clear the wind had won. Landing attempts failed. Pilots called it quits and headed the planes straight to Athens.

Passengers: From Holiday Dreams to Unexpected Detour

Passengers waiting to step onto the tarmac in Heraklion found themselves airborne again, rerouted to Athens. What was supposed to be a smooth arrival on Crete turned into a layover none had requested. Ground crews broke the news with as much sparkle as one can muster when humidity makes your uniform stick in unspeakable places. Passengers took in the dust-filled air and realized their trip now included bonus scenery and maybe another overpriced coffee at “Eleftherios Venizelos” Airport—the joys of modern flight.

When Wind Laughs at Schedules

Wind gusts reached seven Beaufort, a number that means nothing to most unless they’ve tried landing a plane in it. Safe to say, it was not the day for aviation heroics. Heraklion Airport’s schedule promptly began to look like a government budget: ambitious on paper, disastrous in execution. Staff walked around with radios glued to their ears. Each new swirl of dust was met with a sigh.

Crete Braces for More

According to the National Meteorological Service, the strong southerly winds would not be leaving soon. Everyone in charge remained on alert, waiting for the moment when the sky might decide to cooperate and let flights resume as planned.

Residents looked out their windows at the hazy, sand-filled air. Tourists wondered if they’d accidentally booked a trip to the Sahara. Both groups, however, shared one certainty: complaining about the weather never goes out of style.

Προβλήματα με πτήσεις στο αεροδρόμιο Ηρακλείου λόγω νοτιάδων – Δύο αεροπλάνα δεν κατάφεραν να προσγειωθούν