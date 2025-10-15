October Flights to Greece Rise 5.3%

Overall growth: +5.3% in scheduled international flight seats for October 2025 (non-charter)

October Now Counts as High Season

For years, Greece dreamed of a longer tourist season — and now the numbers say it is happening.

According to INSETE’s Airdata Tracker, international airlines are keeping Greece firmly on the map through October 2025, with scheduled flight seats up 5.3% compared to the same month in 2024.

In raw numbers, that means 3.05 million incoming seats, or roughly one-tenth of the total summer capacity, excluding charters. The skies over Athens, Heraklion, and Thessaloniki are still busy, even as autumn paints the beaches quieter shades.

Who Still Flies to Greece in October?

Germany remains the top inbound market, accounting for around 674,600 seats, a 3.4% increase (+22,016 seats).

The UK follows with 583,700 seats, showing a slight dip of 1.1%, but still holding second place thanks to loyal British travelers who consider Greek sunshine the best antidote to drizzle.

Third comes Israel, the month’s breakout success story: 187,700 seats, up 33.8% or 47,445 more than last October. Israeli travelers are now firmly extending Greece’s season, from the islands to the urban escapes.

Italy and France complete the top five, with both recording healthy gains — +5.9% (185,294 seats) and +6.1% (184,929 seats) respectively, each adding around 10,000 seats year-on-year.

Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Cyprus round out the top eight, with smaller but steady growth at +0.4%, +2.8%, and +13%.

The East Awakens — and It’s Not Just Israel

Beyond the usual suspects, new and re-emerging markets are showing remarkable momentum.

Moldova: +146% (approx. 7,500 seats)

+146% (approx. 7,500 seats) Tunisia: +81%

+81% China: +44%, rising to 13,648 seats from 9,500 last year

+44%, rising to from last year Georgia: +40.4%, totaling 14,200 seats

+40.4%, totaling Croatia: +31%, reaching 11,600 seats

+31%, reaching Sweden: +27%, now 33,900 seats

+27%, now Slovakia: +26%, around 5,800 seats

+26%, around Albania: +23%, totaling 17,760 seats

The standout here is China, where renewed connectivity and relaxed travel conditions are reviving a once-dormant flow of visitors. For a country that used to treat October as the start of “off-season,” Greece is now looking at a calendar that refuses to rest.

Autumn is no longer an afterthought for Greek tourism. With markets like Israel and China stepping up, and even smaller players like Moldova and Georgia joining the dance, October 2025 is shaping up as a new frontier for year-round travel.

The only thing cooling down in Greece this fall seems to be the weather — not the planes.