Aposelemis Wetland Event Unites Science, Education, and Culture in Crete

Two-day cultural and scientific event, “Aposelemis Wetland – A Liquid Treasure of Life”

October 30–31, 2025

Aposelemis River Delta, CRETAquarium Thalassokosmos, and HCMR Amphitheatre (Gournes)



The Wet Heart of Crete

Tucked between the villages of Anissaras and Gournes, where the Aposelemis River kisses the sea, lies a wetland full of birds, reeds, whispers, and wonder. This October, that quiet sanctuary will come alive with scientists, artists, teachers, and curious travelers, all gathering for a unique two-day event:

“Aposelemis Wetland – A Liquid Treasure of Life: Nature’s Heritage, Our Shared Responsibility.”

The Municipality of Hersonissos and the Region of Crete have teamed up with the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR), CRETAquarium Thalassokosmos, the Museum of Natural History of Crete, and local cultural associations from Analipsi, Gournes, and Gouves to celebrate this rare ecosystem—one that often goes unnoticed by the island’s visitors.

“The Aposelemis wetland is not just a landscape,” said Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis. “It is a living organism—a treasure that reminds us of our duty to protect what gives us life.”

A Two-Day Event for Curious Minds

Thursday, October 30 – Learning in the Wild

Visitors and students will explore the delta at the Aposelemis estuary alongside biologists and ornithologists, learning how to identify local species through telescopes, stereoscopes, and child-friendly field kits.

Activities include:

Birdwatching and animal classification with experts from the Museum of Natural History of Crete .

with experts from the . Citizen science & coastal cleanup led by marine biologists from HCMR’s Institute of Marine Biology and Biotechnology , guiding children in documenting and sorting plastic waste.

led by marine biologists from , guiding children in documenting and sorting plastic waste. Interactive workshops at CRETAquarium Thalassokosmos, where young explorers will dive into the challenges of ocean pollution and climate change, discovering how small actions can ripple into global impact.

Friday, October 31 – Knowledge and Conversation

The spotlight moves to the HCMR Amphitheatre at the former U.S. Base in Gournes, where scientists and policymakers will share insights through talks and discussions. Topics range from avian biodiversity and wetland protection laws to fish mortality, climate impacts, and future management strategies.

Highlights include:

Talks by leading Cretan researchers such as Dr. Konstantinos Mylonas , Dr. Giolanda Koulouri , and Michalis Dretakis .

, , and . A roundtable discussion on creating a permanent management and funding body for the wetland.

on creating a permanent for the wetland. Presentations from WWF Greece, Crete’s Environment and Spatial Planning Directorate, and local cultural associations advocating for long-term stewardship.

And because no Cretan gathering is complete without it — expect coffee, local delicacies, and plenty of conversation during the midday break.

Few tourists ever reach Aposelemis, yet it is one of Crete’s most accessible natural wonders—just minutes from Hersonissos, with flocks of flamingos, herons, and glossy ibises painting the waterline. The event offers travelers a chance to see the island through a different lens: not just beaches and ruins, but a living, breathing landscape where ancient water meets modern conservation.

Whether you are a birdwatcher, photographer, student, or nature lover, this two-day celebration turns environmental awareness into an experience—a poetic reminder that Crete’s soul is as much blue and green as it is sunlit and golden.