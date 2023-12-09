New Year in Style in Unique European Destinations

Provocateur Hotel’s Glittery Disco Extravaganza Embrace the glamour and excitement of Berlin’s iconic nightlife by stepping into the glittery disco ‘STUDIO 54’ themed event at Provocateur, the city’s most exclusive and glamorous hotel. Indulge in a decadent five-course meal curated by Chef The Duc Ngo at the Golden Phoenix, featuring otherworldly French-Chinese culinary creations, and kick off the evening with a Cremant Aperitif. Guests can opt for the Dinner and Party package at €289 or exclusively attend the night’s festivities at La Cave, Provocateur’s underground club, for €35. The night promises captivating musical acts, a mesmerizing burlesque show, and electrifying DJ sets, creating an unforgettable New Year’s experience.

Brown Lighthouse Athens‘ New Year’s Eve Celebration Join the vibrant New Year’s Eve celebration at Brown Lighthouse Athens, where guests can relish a sumptuous buffet and dance to the beats of a DJ at the Pullman Club, Athens’s first pop-up supper club. The hotel offers a delightful NYE stay package at €250, inclusive of welcome drinks, a festive dinner for two, a luxurious double room for one night, and a signature late breakfast, ensuring a memorable and luxurious start to the new year.

ROOMS Hotel Kokhta’s Mountain Escape Escape to the enchanting ski-in ski-out resort, ROOMS Hotel Kokhta, nestled in the heart of Kokhta-Mitarbi, and immerse yourself in a magical New Year’s Eve amidst the natural splendour of the Georgian mountains. Delight in a delectable dinner at KOKHTA KITCHEN, featuring a menu that celebrates the richness of classic Georgian cuisine and locally sourced seasonal produce. The evening comes alive with a captivating live performance by Nodariko Khutsishvili and his band, followed by a thrilling DJ set by Vladimer Nachkebia, marking the beginning of a joyous new year. Extend the festivities with a special New Year Breakfast and an evening DJ Set on the 1st of January, ensuring a seamless transition into 2024.

Celebrate the New Year in the heart of Tuscany’s capital, Florence. Perched atop the fifth, sixth, and seventh floors of Calimala The East, ANGEL Roofbar & Dining offers an unparalleled setting for a truly unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. Boasting both indoor and outdoor areas, the venue is adorned with a central floral garden patio and a refreshing plunge pool. Guests will commence the evening with a refined cocktail soiree accompanied by live music at the newly unveiled Mezé restaurant on the ground floor of Calimala The West. Delectable appetizers will be served from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, setting the stage for an evening of opulence and delight. Later in the evening, the scene shifts to ANGEL Roof Bar & Dining, where a splendid Gala dinner awaits. With 360-degree views of the stunning Florence skyline, guests will be treated to an adventurous menu curated by Chef Mor Micheli, showcasing flavours and traditions from around the globe. As the clock strikes 10:00 pm, ANGEL’s vibrant energy will reach its peak as the venue transforms into an exclusive New Year’s Eve after-party. Live DJ performances and captivating surprises will ensure an unparalleled Italian experience until 1:00 am.