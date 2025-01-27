Neos Voustasios: A Royal Agricultural Museum at Tatoi, Opening 2025

Rapid progress is being made in transforming Neos Voustasios into a museum.

Key items of historical agricultural equipment and tools are being restored.

The museum will highlight the estate’s agricultural and livestock history.

A separate section will showcase vintage royal cars.

The project is funded by the Recovery Fund and will finish in 2025.

Artifacts include tools for wine production, dairy equipment, and farming instruments.

Restoring the Legacy of Neos Voustasios

Plans to transform Neos Voustasios, located within the former royal estate of Tatoi, are progressing quickly. This historic structure, built between 1950 and 1952, will soon house a museum dedicated to the estate’s agricultural and livestock operations. The Ministry of Culture spearheads this ambitious project, funded by the Recovery Fund and slated for completion by 2025. Visitors can expect to see artefacts tied to the estate’s self-sustaining agricultural practices alongside a collection of vintage royal cars.

The building itself is an architectural gem. Designed with a “Π”-shaped blueprint, its central section features two levels where livestock once roamed below, and feed preparation took place above. Its functional yet elegant design catered to housing up to 100 animals at a time. Neos Voustasios stands as a testament to post-war innovation and probably reflects the work of architect Konstantinos Gkinis.

Tractor (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

The Treasures Inside: Tools, Machinery, and More

Inside the revamped Neos Voustasios, visitors will discover a curated collection of agricultural tools and historical machinery reflecting the estate’s past farming glory:

Metal artefacts, like feeding troughs and animal nameplates, were used in early irrigation and storage systems;

Wooden tools, including threshing forks, sickles, rakes, and sieves that played an essential role in farming;

Wine production equipment such as manual bottle sealers and wooden wine presses from the estate’s vineyards;

Dairy tools, like hand-operated milk separators and churns, used for producing Tatoi’s famed milk and butter;

Larger implements, such as an agricultural tractor and oak barrels used in wine storage.

Many of these items had been stored under poor conditions for years, resulting in significant wear and tear. Their restoration marks a critical step in preserving the estate’s history.

The New Voustasio on the former royal estate (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Neos Voustasios offers more than a museum experience—it’s a window into the self-sufficient lifestyle maintained by the royal estate. Products like wine, milk, and butter were used on the property and distributed within Greece and abroad. By reviving the estate’s original product labels and packaging, the Ministry of Culture plans to connect traditions with modern visitor experiences, integrating them into Tatoi’s new role as a hub for hospitality and dining.

Hailed as a landmark combining history, architecture, and agriculture, Neos Voustasios sets the stage for a dynamic exploration into the heritage of Tatoi.

Με ταχείς ρυθμούς εξελίσσονται οι εργασίες για την δημιουργία της έκθεσης, στο κτήριο του Νέου Βουστασίου, στο Τατόι