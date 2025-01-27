Creta Maris Resort Celebrates 50 Years of Philoxenia

Creta Maris Resort celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025.

The resort embodies Cretan heritage and hospitality.

Anniversary theme: “A Legacy of Moments, made Together.”

Four pillars of focus: Family, Employees, Guests, and the Local Community.

Special events from May 23 to June 1, 2025.

New offerings for 2025: Adult Deluxe rooms, Premium room types, and the Nami Wine Cellar.

Celebrating half a century of Cretan hospitality, 2025 marks a significant milestone for Creta Maris Resort. Since 1975, the resort has embodied the spirit of Crete by offering its visitors authentic experiences steeped in local culture and traditions. Its anniversary message, “A Legacy of Moments, made Together,” focuses on its timeless values: heritage, heartfelt hospitality, and shared stories that connect generations of guests.

Over the past 50 years, Creta Maris has become far more than a vacation spot—it’s a place where memories are created, lives intertwine, and dreams turn into lasting stories. Each visitor has been a thread in its rich tapestry, contributing to a shared sense of belonging and unforgettable experiences.

Four Pillars of a Timeless Celebration

At the heart of the 2025 anniversary celebration are four key pillars:

Family : The vision began with one family’s dreams of creating a welcoming haven.

: The vision began with one family’s dreams of creating a welcoming haven. Employees : Dedicated staff shaped the resort’s reputation with warmth and care.

: Dedicated staff shaped the resort’s reputation with warmth and care. Guests : Visitors have added Creta Maris to their life stories through vacations, reunions, and celebrations.

: Visitors have added Creta Maris to their life stories through vacations, reunions, and celebrations. Local Community: Deep-rooted ties with the culture and spirit of Crete continue to influence every aspect of the resort.

The resort plans a full calendar of activities and surprises during its anniversary year. Special events and offers will culminate between May 23 and June 1, 2025, ensuring every visitor shares in this momentous occasion.

What’s New for 2025?

True to its commitment to improvement and innovation, Creta Maris Resort is unveiling exciting additions for its 50th year:

Adult Deluxe Rooms : A serene area exclusively for guests aged 16 and over.

: A serene area exclusively for guests aged 16 and over. Premium Room Types : Enhanced accommodation options and upgraded facilities.

: Enhanced accommodation options and upgraded facilities. Nami Wine Cellar: A brand-new destination for wine enthusiasts seeking curated experiences.

A Family Legacy with Global Recognition

Established in 1975 by the late Nikolaos Metaxas, Creta Maris Resort is part of Metaxa Hospitality Group. Guided by the leadership of Andreas Metaxas, the group has grown into a renowned name in hospitality, blending tradition with modernity. It prioritizes sustainable practices and community-building while earning international recognition through numerous awards and certifications.

The group operates additional properties, including TUI Magic Life Candia Maris, the Miki Theodorakis Convention Center in Crete, and the Santo Collection Resort & Villas in Santorini, which features luxury suites and private villas.