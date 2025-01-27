Regional Government’s Commitment to Connecting Kissamos to Sitia

The VOAK highway aims to connect Kissamos to Sitia, spanning the entire northern coast of Crete.

The future of Crete’s Northern Highway, VOAK, took centre stage during a recent forum in Sitia. This event, held at the “Polycentro,” gathered representatives from local and regional authorities, engineers, community leaders, and residents. The discussions revolved around a shared vision: a finished highway stretching from Kissamos to Sitia that supports Crete’s tourism, economy, and future growth.

Crete’s Regional Governor, Stavros Arnaoutakis, clarified that the regional government isn’t waiting for delays. If Greece’s Infrastructure Ministry doesn’t release funds for crucial studies on completing VOAK, the region will allocate its budget to keep things moving. “If the ministry doesn’t pay to ensure the project’s readiness, we will,” he said. This approach highlights how vital the highway is to connect communities, improve transport, and sustain the island’s growth.

Making VOAK a Reality

Set up by the Technical Chamber of Eastern Crete with support from the regional government and the Municipality of Sitia, the forum focused on overcoming challenges and setting priorities. Governor Arnaoutakis spoke about the highway’s dual significance as an environmental safeguard and an economic boost. For him and the team behind VOAK, the highway isn’t just another road. It’s part of Crete’s identity and future prosperity.

The push to complete VOAK is broad-based. From local officials to business leaders, everyone agrees on finishing a project that serves the entire island. Plans are underway to finalize studies for all segments of the highway. The goal? To secure funding while ensuring the project is ready to break ground.

Why VOAK Isn’t Just a Road

This isn’t about pouring concrete and cutting ribbons. VOAK represents a smarter, safer, and more efficient way of living and visiting Crete. Linking major tourist destinations with local communities means smoother routes for visitors and better prospects for businesses. Beyond transportation, the project underscores a commitment to thoughtful, sustainable development.

Crete’s officials continue to stress the importance of collaboration. By standing united, they aim to deliver a highway that reflects the island’s ambitions—from its bustling western towns to its serene eastern shores. It’s about bridging gaps while respecting what makes Crete unique.

The journey from idea to asphalt might take time, but Crete is showing it’s not afraid to take the wheel.

