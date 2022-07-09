Modern Ceramics Exhibition at Archaeological Museum of Heraklion

Yesterday, the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion opened a fabulous Periodic Exhibition of Modern Ceramics by the Ichni Ceramics Team. This 7th iteration of contemporary works in ceramic by 25 ceramicists was co-organized with the Ichni Ceramics Group,

The exhibition, which has free admission, is in the Polytechnic Hall of Apps and will run until August 26th. Works displayed represent Greek ceramics today revealing diverse manufacturing, decorating, firing techniques, and new material science. A few of the artists on display include Elena Vasilantonaki (Instagram share below), Maro Theodorou, Maria Vlanti, Giannis Zois, Konstantina Morou, and Stavros Perakis, to name a few.

Created back in 2011, the Ceramic Traces Group first met as ceramicists living or working in Patras with the aim of highlighting and promoting modern Greek Ceramic Art, organizing panhellenic exhibitions, ceramic symposiums, and other relative efforts.

The works being displayed during this exhibition on Crete are original, have not been presented in respective reports, and were created specifically for this exhibition. Some of them were inspired by the Museum’s exhibits and the history of Crete.

The hosting of the exhibition on the premises of the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion is part of the overall policy of interaction of modern artistic creation with ancient art, constituting a basic axis of the external actions of modern museums O. M.

For more information on this, and other exhibits at the museum, readers should visit Facebook here, or contact the museum directly via phone 281 027 9000.