Moderate Subsea Earthquake Hits off Gavdos Island

Pin 0 Shares

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was recorded late Wednesday evening just south of the island of Gavdos off Crete. The tremor was centered at a depth of 100 kilometers beneath the seafloor, 85 kilometers southeast of the famous island

Gavdos is the southernmost island in Greece and Europe, the place thought to have been the site of the mythical Ogygia where Kalypso held Odysseus prisoner.

The Athens National Observatory reported the tremor followed a series of less powerful seismic events in the region earlier Wednesday. Three other tremors measuring 2.7, 3.0, and 3.1 magnitudes occurred before the larger event.