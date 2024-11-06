5 Charming Cretan Villages in the Municipality of Platanias [Videos]

Sembronas: Nature’s Masterpiece

Nestled in the highlands, Sembronas boasts 131 residents spread across a scenic plateau formed by nature’s artistry. This charming village, adorned with over 80 natural springs, offers a revitalising experience with its lush landscapes. The springs, especially at “Kampi,” are celebrated for their abundant flow and ageless plane trees. Enthusiasts of the outdoors can explore many routes either on foot or by all-terrain vehicle. The winding dirt path connecting Sembronas and Palaia Roumata ascends Mount Apopigadi, promising uninterrupted vistas across northern and western Chania.

At the summit, visitors will find the chapel of St. John, erected in 1873, alongside the ‘Gitmeni Vrysi’ spring, said to possess healing waters. Each year, on the eve of the feast of St. John the Baptist, the village’s Cultural Association organises a traditional celebration. An additional route to indulge in leads adventurers along the Sembroniotis River, from the village of Kefala to Sembronas, teeming with verdant splendour.

Mescla: Where History Meets Nature

Steeped in history and tradition, Mescla is cradled at the base of the White Mountains, surrounded by lofty peaks. Remarkable natural beauty marks this village, with the river Keritis or Iardanos springs at its southern edge, sheltered beneath towering, ancient plane trees. This river winds its way through the plains, finally reaching Platanias.

The Sarakina Gorge, one of Crete’s shortest yet most striking, enthrals with its geological artistry. Its name harks back to tales of Saracen pirates finding refuge here. A circular trail sets off from the village square, weaving through the gorge and returning, giving trekkers a journey of enchanting beauty framed by cypresses, plane trees, babbling brooks, and fascinating rock formations. Besides nature, visitors can enjoy local culinary delights prepared with the freshest ingredients in the area’s quaint tavernas.

Kontomari: A Testament to Resilience

Kontomari stands as a historical landmark in Greece’s courageous past. Part of the Network of Martyr Villages, it honours the 25 villagers executed by German forces on 2 June 1941 during the Cretan resistance. The tragedy was captured by a German propagandist photographer, bringing the atrocity to light in 1980.

Today, Kontomari is flourishing, retaining its picturesque charm while evolving into a modern village. The seaside settlement of Pyrgos Psilonerou offers visitors its pristine beach and state-of-the-art hotels. Surrounding settlements, Koilada and Xirokampi, are lush with olive and citrus groves.

Voukolies: A Hub of Tradition and Trade

Voukolies, with its rich commercial history, has remained a centre of trade for both Central and Eastern Kissamos and parts of Central Selino. For over 160 years, this village has hosted a famed Holy Friday market, tracing back to the era of Ottoman rule and continuing to this day. Voukolies’ historical significance is further marked by the heroic 1897 battle led by Colonel Timoleon Vassos, whose forces and local allies defeated the Ottoman defenders at the village fortress, now a site of annual commemoration. Natural pathways abound here, offering journeys through lush greenery and over rivers forming cascading vistas.

The six-kilometre trail, funded by the LEADER programme, rewards nature lovers with its untouched beauty. More recently, the village has created a new cultural venue, the Voukolies Multipurpose Centre, offering spaces for theatre, exhibitions, and events. Adjacent, a renovated football pitch inspires local sporting endeavours.

Modi: Echoes of Antiquity

Perched at just 80 metres above sea level, Modi is steeped in lore and is believed to be the site of the ancient city of Moodaia. Researchers have substantiated this with Cretan coins depicting Zeus and a bull, underscoring the village’s historical significance. Its contemporary history tells tales of resilience and struggle during the German Occupation, commemorated by a monument in the village square. The Eco-Religious Park of Saint Gerasimos, located on an opposite hilltop, invites visitors to explore nature’s serenity and spiritual enrichment at its cave church.

Modi cherishes a solid educational heritage, with its first primary school founded in 1884, post-Ottoman rule, in the area known as Pezoulia, between Modi and Gerani. The building where Ioannis Kondylakis, a notable Cretan writer, once taught is now a protected historic landmark. Recent renovations have also delivered a modern football pitch, a boon to local youth and sports enthusiasts.