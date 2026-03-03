The outlook for tourism in the Middle East has shifted abruptly in 2026, following the escalation of the conflict involving Iran. A new assessment by Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of Oxford Economics, suggests that what was expected to be a strong growth year may now turn into one of contraction.

Before hostilities resumed, the region was on track for solid double-digit growth in international arrivals. Updated projections now outline two possible downturn scenarios.

If tensions ease within a few weeks, international arrivals could still fall by around 11% year-on-year. That would translate into roughly 23 million fewer visitors and an estimated 34 billion dollars in lost tourism spending.

If the conflict drags on for about two months, the decline deepens. Arrivals in 2026 could drop by as much as 27%, meaning up to 38 million fewer visitors and losses approaching 56 billion dollars.

The largest absolute losses are expected in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, largely because of their heavy dependence on air connectivity. Aviation is the backbone of their tourism model. When airspace closes or flight routes are disrupted, the impact is immediate.

Other markets outside the Gulf may record sharper percentage declines, particularly those that had only recently returned to growth after previous slowdowns. Countries directly linked to the conflict, including Israel and Iran, face the most severe reversal of their tourism prospects.

The report identifies two core pressures behind the downturn.

The first is operational. Airspace closures, rerouted flights, and cancellations reduce accessibility almost overnight. Tourism does not function without reliable air corridors, and the Middle East is one of the world’s key aviation crossroads.

The second is psychological. Even when flights resume, confidence does not automatically return, as travelers often postpone bookings long after headlines fade, especially in regions perceived as unstable.

That hesitation has wider implications. The Middle East is not only a destination; it is a global transit hub—disruptions in the region ripple into intercontinental routes linking Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. Airlines adjust schedules. Connections lengthen. Ticket prices fluctuate.

The broader lesson is familiar but often forgotten. Tourism growth can look solid and predictable—until it is not. Geopolitical instability has a way of reshaping forecasts in weeks, not years.

In the end, arrivals depend not only on infrastructure and marketing budgets but also on something far less tangible: travelers’ sense of certainty. Once that wavers, recovery becomes slower than the initial drop.