The village of Apoini in southern Crete will host the 17th Mesara Gastronomy Festival on Thursday, July 30, 2026, as the region continues celebrating Crete’s designation as the European Region of Gastronomy 2026.

The annual event, organized by the Mesara Network of Associations with the support of the Apoini Cultural Association and co-organized by the Region of Crete, aims to showcase the rich culinary heritage of the Mesara plain while promoting local producers and traditional products.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to sample authentic flavors rooted in centuries of Cretan tradition. Olive oil, wild aromatic herbs, fresh vegetables, and other staples that have shaped Mesara’s cuisine since antiquity will take center stage.

The Mesara Network of Associations, a federation representing cultural organizations across the region, was established to strengthen cooperation among local communities while preserving each association’s independence. Its flagship initiative—the annual gastronomy festival—rotates between different villages each year, highlighting the unique culinary identity of every community and gradually building a comprehensive gastronomic map of Mesara.

Organizers say the festival also serves a broader purpose: encouraging local producers to improve quality, preserve traditional foods, and develop new products capable of reaching international markets while supporting the area’s economy.

A Village Rich in History

Apoini is more than a picturesque mountain village. It was first recorded in the 1583 Venetian census as Appoini, when it counted 238 inhabitants. During the German occupation of Crete in World War II, residents of Apoini and neighboring Velouli played a significant role in the Cretan Resistance, paying a heavy price for their efforts.

The village also maintains strong cultural ties with the Greek communities of Asia Minor, hosting events such as the annual Gavoustima celebration organized by the cultural association “Oi Vakiotes.”

Nearby lies the abandoned settlement of Velouli and the ancient rock-cut acropolis of Vakiotes, an archaeological site that reflects continuous human habitation from the Geometric Period (1050–700 BC) through the Ottoman era.

As Crete celebrates its gastronomic distinction throughout 2026, the festival offers visitors another opportunity to discover how local history, agriculture, and cuisine continue to shape the island’s identity.

For information about the event, organizers can be reached at messaranetwork@gmail.com (Mesara Network of Associations) or politistikosapoini@gmail.com (Apoini Cultural Association).