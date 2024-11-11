Greece and Egypt Forge Partnership in Maritime Tourism

Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, Christos Stylianides, and His Excellency Major General Dr. Khaled Mubarak Hussein Bakri, Governor of South Sinai, held a meeting to enhance maritime tourism and cruise ventures. Discussions revolved around expanding cooperation prospects and fostering joint endeavours in these sectors.

Positive Atmosphere Drives Discussions

The gathering, which took place in a congenial setting, was attended by notable figures, including Egypt’s Ambassador to Athens, Omar Amer Youssef, and members of the Egyptian delegation. Key officials from Greece, like the General Secretary’s associates and the Director of Maritime Investments, also participated. Their presence underscored the commitment to exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Joint Efforts in Growth and Tourism Investment

Key discussion points included the potential for developing joint projects in maritime tourism and the cruise industry. Representatives expressed strong interest in enhancing these sectors, leveraging both nations’ rich history and natural beauty. This partnership aims to create robust infrastructures and innovative solutions to attract visitors, benefiting both countries economically and culturally.