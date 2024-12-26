The National Meteorological Service (EMY) has issued an updated weather warning for severe and potentially dangerous Greece weather conditions. On Thursday, December 26, 2024, heavy rainfall, isolated storms, snowfall, and gale-force winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort are expected to affect several areas.

Key Weather Alerts for Travelers

Heavy Rainfalls Intense rain will likely impact eastern Thessaly (Magnesia), the Sporades, Evia, and eastern Sterea, specifically the regions of Phthiotis and Boeotia. The Cyclades, particularly their western and northern areas and the eastern Peloponnese, may also experience downpours. Certain parts of Attica could see heavy rain locally.

Gale-Force Winds Northeasterly winds at 8 to 9 Beaufort will dominate the central and northern Aegean, the Sporades, and Evia during the day. By evening, these wind conditions are expected in Attica, the western Cyclades, and the eastern Peloponnese.

Snowfall Forecasts Snow is expected in mountainous areas of the mainland and Evia and semi-mountainous regions of central and northern Greece. Dense snowfall may occur in Macedonia and Thrace.



Friday Weather Updates

By Friday, December 27, 2024, the situation is expected to improve in most regions, but strong northeasterly winds will continue to threaten the Aegean and parts of the eastern mainland.

Travelers are strongly advised to stay informed about local Greece weather forecasts, exercise extreme caution, and plan their routes accordingly.