€10 million proposal for the renovation of the Crete International Exhibition Center.

Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis insists the venue must stay in local hands.

Plan linked to Gastronomic Region 2026 and future Kasteli airport.

Exhibition space is seen as key for business travel and trade events.

Funding proposal officially submitted.

€ 10 Million plan for Crete Exhibition Center Renovation

According to statements made during the 14th Pancretan Forum for the Promotion of Cretan Products, the Region of Crete has officially submitted a proposal for funding of 10 million euros for the renovation of the International Exhibition Center of Crete (DEKK), with the clear demand that the facility remain under the management of local institutions.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the exhibition center itself, Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis stressed that the venue plays a central role in the island’s economy and should not pass into other hands.

Arnoutakis Insists the Space Must Stay in Cretan Hands

Addressing the presidents of the Chambers of Commerce, elected officials, and representatives of production and tourism bodies, the governor made it clear that the renovation proposal is part of a broader effort to secure the facility’s future.

“We have submitted our proposal so that the Region of Crete can fund the renovation of this space with 10 million euros, so that it can become a place we are all proud of,” said Arnaoutakis.

He described as unreasonable the possibility that the exhibition center could be sold or transferred to other management, underlining that the Region has already formally committed to the funding.

“The proposal of the Region is extremely important and financially strong.

We have already committed with an official letter for the amount of 10 million euros, and this is a collective claim of the institutions of Crete,” he noted.

The governor stressed that the goal is for the exhibition center to remain under local control, as it is a key tool for the island’s economic development.

Gastronomy Region 2026 and Kasteli Airport Increase Pressure for Upgrades

During his speech, Arnaoutakis also linked the future of the exhibition center with the growing need for modern infrastructure, especially as Crete prepares for major developments in the coming years.

He referred in particular to Crete’s designation as the European Gastronomic Region 2026, noting that the island will need spaces capable of hosting international events, exhibitions, and trade meetings.

He also mentioned the future operation of the new airport in Kasteli, expected to open later in the decade, which will increase business travel and international arrivals.

“We must prepare in time for the operation of the new airport so that the Region and the Chambers have a prominent space for the promotion of Cretan products and entrepreneurship,” Arnaoutakis said.

He added that the initiative also includes strengthening international networks, such as Olive Routes, which will now have their headquarters in Crete as part of the effort to promote the island’s products abroad.

Why the exhibition center matters for business travel

The International Exhibition Center of Crete has long been one of the few venues on the island capable of hosting large trade fairs, professional forums, and business events, making it important not only for local producers but also for business travel to Crete.

With the tourism sector growing and the island aiming to attract more conferences, exhibitions, and international meetings, the need for modern facilities has become more obvious in recent years.

The new funding proposal could help bring the center up to current standards, something considered necessary if Crete wants to compete with other Mediterranean destinations that already invest heavily in conference and exhibition infrastructure.

For now, the money has been promised, the plans have been announced, and everyone involved has agreed on the project’s importance.

The next step, as often happens with large public projects on the island, will be turning the announcement into actual construction.