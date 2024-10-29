Koules Fortress in Heraklion (Video)

The imposing Koules Fortress guards majestically over Heraklion’s bustling Venetian Port. This massive two-floor fortress stands as a sentinel at the harbour’s entryway. Over 450 years, the Venetians ruled Crete, making it a crucial part of their overseas empire. Crete played a vital role in their sprawling trade network, which fueled the wealth of Venice.

In Heraklion, the 16th-century Rocca al Mare retains its place at the harbour’s entrance, watched over by the lion emblem of St. Mark. Behind the fort, the fortified city of Heraklion sprawls, renowned as one of the largest walled cities the world has ever seen. With twelve robust bastions, it became one of history’s most formidable defensive structures, masterminded by Michele Sanmicheli, a preeminent military architect of the 16th century.



By 1630, the fort boasted 18 ground-floor cannons and 25 more lining the path to its roof. It took the Ottomans 21 long years to seize the fort—a hard-fought period known as the Siege of Candia. The fortress finally fell in 1669 after the Venetians relinquished control of the entire city.

OPENING HOURS: 15/4-31/8: Wednesday-Monday 08.00-20.00 1/9-15/9: Wednesday-Monday 08.00-19.30 16/9-30/9: Wednesday-Monday 08.00-19.00 1/10-15/10: Wednesday-Monday 08.00-18.30 16/10-31/10: Wednesday-Monday 08.00-18.00 1/11-31/3: Wednesday-Monday 08.30-15.30, closed on 25-26/12, 1/1, 25/3 1/4-15/6: Wednesday-Monday 08.30-16.30 Closed on Tuesdays. Last admission: 20 minutes before closing time Ticket prices: 4 euro, Reduced 2 euro ACCESS: The Museum is situated at the Venetian Harbour, ΝW pier, Entrance from “18 Agglon” square Disabilities: wheelchair accessible CONTACT: 2810243559, e-mail: efahra@culture.gr, koules.efah.gr@gmail.com