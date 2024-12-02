Korean Air Gets Final EC Approval for Asiana Merger

The European Union competition authority has approved the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines.

The European Commission (EC) announced on last week that it has concluded its review after confirming Korean Air’s fulfilling of all required conditions for the merger with Asiana Airlines.

In February 2024, the EC granted conditional approval subject to two key requirements: ensuring stable operations of a remedy carrier on four overlapping European routes (Barcelona, Frankfurt, Paris and Rome) and the divestiture of Asiana’s freighter business.

Korean Air designated T’way Air as the remedy carrier for the European routes, with commitments to provide operational support, including aircraft, flight crew, and maintenance services. Air Incheon has been approved as the purchaser of Asiana Airlines’ freighter business. The merger will also mean that the combined airline will be part of SkyTeam Alliance, and Asiana will leave Star Alliance.

Korean Air has submitted the European Commission’s final approval to the U.S. Department of Justice and plans to complete the transaction by December 2024.

Source: Korean Air Press Department