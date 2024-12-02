Chania Installs Life-saving AEDs at Athletic Venues

Chania has stepped up its game—literally—by placing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in municipal sports fields and athletic facilities. This initiative, backed by Crete’s regional government, is all about safety. Because nothing ruins a game like a sudden cardiac emergency.

Here’s where you’ll find these life-saving devices:

Monofatsi Olive Grove Soccer Field

Agii Apostoli Soccer Field

Souda Soccer Field

Nerokourou Soccer Field

Agia Marina Soccer Field

Perivoli Soccer Field

Kathiana Soccer Field

Varipetro Soccer Field

Harodia Field

Souda Aquatic Center

Kampani Indoor Gym

Kladisos Indoor Gym

Perivoli Gym

Deputy Mayor for Sports, Stelios Michailakis, didn’t hold back: “We’re grateful to the Region of Crete for their support. This initiative will quite literally save lives. Training for staff at these facilities will soon follow, ensuring everyone knows how to use these devices when seconds matter. Public health and safety remain a priority for our administration because there’s nothing more valuable than a human life.”

AEDs aren’t magical contraptions anyone can operate without preparation. The reality? Training is key. While easy to handle, these machines are most effective when used by people who understand how they work. It’s not just about having the device but knowing how to recognize an emergency and act fast.

A sudden cardiac arrest doesn’t wait for EMS to arrive. AEDs increase survival chances significantly—studies show survival rates can double or even triple when used within minutes. They’re lifesavers, plain and simple.

Without proper training, though, the devices could end up as expensive wall decor. That’s why this program includes education to prepare individuals to operate AEDs confidently. Officials aren’t stopping at just placing the devices—they’re ensuring the people of Chania are ready to use them.

By the way, this rollout is part of the Crete-wide prevention program fittingly called “Zoi,” meaning “Life.” The initiative involves 62 AEDs across Chania, Apokoronas, Sfakia, Kandanos, Platanias, and Kissamos. Safety is contagious, apparently.

Maybe next time you’re at a match or gym, you’ll notice those quiet little machines waiting just in case. Hopefully, they’re never needed. But if they are, they might save someone’s life. Sports are great, but breathing? That’s better.