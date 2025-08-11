New Thematic Parks at Keritis Bridge to Commemorate History and Nature

The Municipality of Platanias proposes an ambitious project that will transform the eastern and western sides of the iconic Keritis Bridge. The initiative focuses on the creation of thematic historical and environmental parks, breathing new life into a place steeped in memories and natural grace.

Keritis Bridge, built around 1908 during the term of Prime Minister Eleftherios Venizelos, holds a special place in Crete’s collective memory. The structure itself is an architectural gem, a span of stone arching over the river near Alikianos, but it also carries the weight of tragedy. During World War II, 118 residents were executed by German occupying forces beneath its arches.

Mayor Yiannis Malandrakis of Platanias, in a formal letter to Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Dimas and Secretary General Dimitrios Anagnopoulos, presented his vision: “All interventions will be carried out with full respect for the centuries-old trees and the natural beauty of the area, making a substantial contribution to the identity of the region and serving as a point of historical and cultural reference for future generations and visitors.”

The Importance of Keritis Bridge

Keritis Bridge is more than stone and mortar; it is a living witness to history’s quiet stories and the pulse of nature itself. Worn edges and mossy foundations tell tales of resilience and remembrance. For visitors to Platanias, the bridge is not just an architectural sight—it is a crossroads of memory and landscape, linking the past with today’s curious traveler.

The upcoming parks will allow guests to wander through layers of local history while enjoying the tranquil shade and soft songs of the river below. These additions promise spaces for reflection and understanding, drawing tourists deeper into the context and heart of Crete.

Among the features planned for the thematic parks:

Informational panels that map the story and structure of Keritis Bridge, offering precise details on its architectural significance and construction era.

Dedicated areas that highlight the events of World War II, especially the execution of 118 villagers, ensuring their stories remain part of Crete’s shared memory.

Spaces for gentle recreation and quiet historic exploration, carefully nestled within the natural greenery so as not to disturb the landscape’s grace.

The parks promise a pathway through well-tended groves, offering a moment to pause, learn, and appreciate the echoes of time beneath Keritis Bridge’s enduring arch. There is a subtle artistry at play, where storytelling blends with winding paths and the sunlight dapples old stone.

For tourists, these new spaces invite not only a moment’s rest but also a chance to connect with a remarkable chapter of Greek heritage.