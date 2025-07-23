Kefalogianni’s Tour of Santorini, Sikinos, Folegandros and Anafi Spotlights Sustainable Tourism

Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism, visited Santorini, Sikinos, Folegandros, and Anafi to strengthen the connection between national tourism policy and local communities. This effort aimed to encourage conversation and sustainable growth. It followed the recent decision to establish DMMO (Destination Management and Marketing Organisation) offices on these islands. During her meetings, visits to museums, and conversations with residents, Kefalogianni stressed the importance of each island’s cultural heritage and distinct tourism attractions.

Island Visits Promote Collaboration and Heritage

Olga Kefalogianni’s itinerary began in Santorini, where she was welcomed at the newly renovated Archaeological Museum of Thira. The museum currently showcases the prominent exhibition “Cycladic Women – Unknown Stories of the Women of the Cyclades,” which spotlights the evolving role of women in the islands from prehistory to the 19th century. During her visit, Minister Kefalogianni remarked, “Santorini is not only one of the world’s leading travel destinations but also an island with deep cultural roots. The ‘Cycladic Women’ exhibition reminds us that culture is the heart of our identity and a foundation for a sustainable tourism model.”

The Minister then visited a local winery alongside Mayor Nikos Zorzos and Antonis Pagonis, President of the Santorini Hoteliers Association. The group explored the winery’s operations and discussed the importance of wine tourism, positioning it as a high-value area within the broader tourism sector.

Local Development and Authentic Experiences

The following day began in Sikinos, where Kefalogianni, accompanied by Mayor Zorzos, was greeted by Mayor Vasilis Marakis. They toured sites of historical and cultural importance, like the Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi, the Church of Episkopi, Panagia Pantanassa and the Church of Agioi Anargyroi. A special focus was given to the restoration of the monumental mausoleum of Neiko, reflecting the island’s commitment to preserving its history.

Sikinos officials shared their plans for growth based on the island’s genuine character and specific assets. Kefalogianni stressed the need for sustainable tourism: “The goal is growth centered on the distinctive features of Sikinos and the authentic character that sets it apart.”

Continuing to Folegandros, the Minister was welcomed by Mayor Kyriakos Marinakis. There, discussions focused on local growth, responsible visitor management, and the preservation of the island’s unique identity. Talks centered on developing the tourism sector in a balanced and thoughtful manner.

Anafi was the final stop, where Mayor Iakovos Roussos hosted a meeting with residents and community officials. The talks centered on the island’s prospects for development, the well-being of its citizens, and the protection and promotion of both its natural and cultural environment.