WHO Alert for Europe as Chikungunya Mosquito-Borne Virus Spreads

Chikungunya disease, which was once primarily found in Asia and Africa, is now emerging in Europe. This has led to a warning from the World Health Organization. The virus spreads through mosquito bites and can cause severe joint pain and fever. Travelers and residents should take preventive steps as the outbreak expands.

“We are raising the alarm early so countries can prepare early, detect and strengthen all the capacities to avoid going through very large outbreaks,” said Diana Rojas Alvarez, medical officer at the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned after chikungunya disease showed up in France and Italy, following outbreaks in Asia and Africa. The virus mainly spreads through Aedes mosquitoes, such as the tiger mosquito. It can lead to high fever, rash, and severe joint pain that may last for months or even years.

Since early May, health authorities in France have confirmed 800 imported cases, with 12 local transmissions reported in the southern part of the country. Italy reported one confirmed case last week. The outbreak began earlier in the year on three Indian Ocean islands, threatening to reach the scale of the 2004-2005 global epidemic, which saw nearly half a million infections.

“History is repeating itself,” said Diana Rojas Alvarez during a briefing in Geneva. “Chikungunya is not a disease that is widely known, but it has been detected and transmitted in 119 countries globally, putting 5.6 billion people at risk.”

Health Risks, Spread, and Prevention

In rare cases, chikungunya disease can cause life-threatening brain inflammation or Guillain-Barré syndrome. Roughly one in a thousand infected individuals die, most often the very young, elderly, or people with existing health issues. Symptoms include severe joint pain, rashes, and high fever. For about 40% of those infected, pain and disability may persist for months or years, as emphasized by Diana Rojas Alvarez: “Arthralgia usually lasts several days, but up to 40% of those infected with chikungunya experience long-term disability.”

An infected Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquito transmits chikungunya disease. The illness first appeared in Tanzania in 1952. Since then, it has spread widely and is now present in over 110 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Scientists recognize the virus as part of the alphavirus group within the Togaviridae family. The name “chikungunya” originates from the Kimakonde language, spoken in southern Tanzania, and describes the “bent up” posture observed in individuals with severe joint pain.

The onset of chikungunya disease usually occurs between four to eight days after a mosquito bite, although some develop symptoms in as little as two days. Fever and sudden, intense joint pain are the most typical symptoms. These symptoms may persist for several days; in some cases, joint discomfort can last for months or even years. Additional signs include headaches, nausea, muscle pain, joint swelling, fatigue, and rash. The resemblance to dengue and Zika can lead to misdiagnosis.

Most people recover fully, but WHO officials observe rare cases with more serious problems involving the eyes, heart, or nervous system. Infants, older adults, and people with ongoing medical conditions carry a higher risk for complications. Health authorities worldwide agree that medical care for severe cases is needed to lower the chance of organ damage or death. Recovering from chikungunya usually provides immunity against repeat infections.

Protection, Prevention, and Travel Guidance for Tourists

Chikungunya disease now appears in all regions where Aedes mosquitoes are established. Outbreaks occur most often in areas where many residents or visitors lack immunity. Health experts, including WHO, recommend the following actions:

Wear long sleeves and pants to cover exposed skin during the day.

Use mosquito repellent containing ingredients such as DEET, IR3535, or icaridin.

Install screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of indoor spaces.

Sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, especially for young children or if resting during the day.

WHO strongly recommend emptying water containers each week, removing garbage, and supporting local mosquito control efforts. During outbreaks, authorities may use insecticides to limit mosquito populations. Community action is essential in combating chikungunya by eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

No specific medicine cures chikungunya disease. Doctors manage symptoms instead, using paracetamol or acetaminophen for fever and pain. Health providers avoid NSAIDs like ibuprofen until dengue is ruled out, as these drugs may worsen bleeding.

Two chikungunya vaccines have received approval for use in certain populations, but widespread access and availability remain limited as of now. WHO and independent experts continue to assess safety and long-term impact for travelers and residents.

Visit the official WHO website for in-depth information about the disease, treatment, and prevention.

Greece has not yet faced direct impact from this new chikungunya outbreak. However, the national health authority notes six imported cases in Greece between 2013 and 2014, all involving travelers returning from affected areas.