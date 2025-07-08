KEDE Leads the Charge to Revamp Greece’s Thermal Springs

KEDE greenlights a nationwide upgrade of Greece’s neglected thermal springs.

The new plan includes restoring old facilities and building wellness centres.

The proposal involves the sustainable use of resources and aims to boost local economies.

Collaboration is planned with multiple ministries, and funding is secured from national and EU sources.

KEDE calls on the Interior Ministry to secure ongoing resources for the project.

Next up: an official pitch to the ministry and fast-tracking the program.

If Greece’s thermal springs could talk, they would probably demand better treatment and a legitimate shot at popularity. KEDE agrees. In a unanimous decision, the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece endorsed a major makeover. The goal: to dust off those overlooked thermal springs and make them work for local communities and tourists alike.

The committee steering this effort wants to:

Rebuild and modernise existing thermal spring facilities

Develop a fresh wellness infrastructure for a healthy twist

Use natural resources in smarter, greener ways

Pump money and opportunity into nearby towns through spa tourism

The plan landed on KEDE’s desk thanks to the Thermal Tourism and Natural Resources Committee. President of both the committee and Delphi’s mayor, Panagiotis Tagkalis, led the charge, signalling a united front for sustainable tourism.

Making It Happen: Funding, Partnerships, and Local Power

Rolling out a national upgrade isn’t cheap. KEDE wants the Interior Ministry to create a special invitation for local municipalities to join the funding stream. KEDE even proposes a regular, protected pot of money—complex to argue with a steady budget.

But they’re not stopping at city halls. The proposal involves key stakeholders, including the Ministries of Tourism, Health, and Development. On the financial front, KEDE’s gaze is fixed on both national and EU cash flows, including programs such as ESPA and the Recovery Fund.

Lazaros Kyrizoglou, head of KEDE, says support needs to be both structural and fiscal if Greece is going to get real value out of its thermal springs. He believes that spa tourism could transform sparsely populated regions into economic bright spots, especially outside the usual tourist traps.

Coming up: KEDE is prepping its official request to the Interior Ministry. The union is already lining up partnerships with any public agency willing to help expedite paperwork and implement the new program. Greek spa towns better start getting ready—change is (finally) in the water.