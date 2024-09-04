Greece’s Kallio Underwater Village Resurfaces

Greece faces a severe water crisis as Mornos reservoir levels drop

The re-emerging village of Kallio highlights climate impacts

Urgent action is needed to address climate challenges and water management

Greece is witnessing a concerning escalation in its water crisis as Mornos reservoir levels continue to decline. This deterioration is not only a testament to the climate challenges faced by the nation but also a haunting reminder of history, as buildings from the underwater village of Kallio start to re-emerge after being submerged in the 1970s.

Greece’s Mediterranean climate makes it vulnerable to global warming impacts, with recent heatwaves and droughts exacerbating wildfires around Athens. These extreme weather conditions, attributed to climate change, play a critical role in diminishing the reservoir’s capacity. Lake Mornos, created by flooding Kallio in 1980 to supply water to Athens, has been hit hard by a prolonged drought, leaving it with significantly lowered water levels.

Echoes of the Past: Kallio’s Return



No area illustrates the severity of declining rainfall in Greece more than the Mornos reservoir, and Kallio’s reappearance emphasizes the gravity of the situation. Nearly five decades after its submersion for water storage, locals are witnessing the unsettling sight of their former village resurfacing. Apostolos Gerodimos, leading the relocated community, describes the situation as “nightmarish,” with stone structures like the village school beginning to reappear as water recedes.

Around 80 buildings, including the Evangelistra church and key community structures, were lost to the reservoir’s creation. Residents were compensated and relocated, but the drought revealed these sacrificed remnants. Kostas Koutsoumbas, the vice-mayor, notes an alarming 40-meter drop in water levels this year and expects further decline if conditions don’t improve.

Facing the Climate Emergency



Greece is on the frontline of the climate emergency, grappling with a succession of heatwaves and inconsistent rainfalls. Island regions, heavily reliant on wells and desalination, feel the brunt of this water deficit, exacerbated by record-breaking tourist numbers. Eydap, the water utility company, reports a 30% reduction in Mornos reservoir levels compared to last year and warns of increasing strains on resources.

Plans are underway to improve water management, with investments over €750 million aimed at tackling the crisis. Strategies include developing additional resources like Lake Yliki to augment Athens’ supply. Encouraging responsible water usage, Eydap urges Attica residents to conserve. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underscores the need for more dams, stressing the importance of strategic water conservation during this deficit.

The ongoing challenges highlight Greece’s urgent need for adaptive strategies and sustainable solutions to safeguard its water resources and ensure resilience against future environmental disruptions.