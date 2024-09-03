Officials Ban Swimming at Paleokastro Near Heraklion

The Directorate of Public Health & Social Care P.E. Heraklion has taken action to implement a swimming ban at the seaside village of Paleokastro based on the results of the Health Survey of the Public Health Supervisors.

The decision was made to prohibit swimming in the sea off Paleokastro Village in the Malevizi Municipality. Officials decided based on the state of the sea after a flood event on September 1st.

From 31.08 to 1.09 Heavy rains fell in Paleokastro, Malevizio municipality causing the flooding of the village during the night from the mountains. Roads in the village turned into torrents of raging water washing down cars and other debris washed over the beach and the local tavernas nearby.

The ban on swimming off Paleokastro is valid until further notice.

Located about 14 km West of Heraklion, Paleokastro Beach is a delightful place to sunbathe and swim. The beach is made up of fine pebbles and sits at the exit of a lush river valley that emanates from the mountain Village of Rogdia. The water at this beach is deep and ideal for snorkelling.