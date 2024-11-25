Argophilia

Tirana to Soon Flaunt a 71-meter-tall Tower Envisioned as a “Vertical Village” with Penthauses and a Hotel

- November 25th, 2024 09:14 am

The Puzzle Tirana Tower blends village-inspired design with urban convenience, aiming to become a modern landmark in the heart of Tirana.

The 71-meter-tall Puzzle Tirana Tower envisioned as a “vertical village,” will feature 32,700 square meters of mixed-use space. Its layout will include commercial areas, apartments, penthouses, and a hotel, combining modern urban living with traditional design elements.

Designed in collaboration with the Network of Architecture (NOA) and Atelier 4, the structure will be shaped from stacked volumes. This unique form is inspired by the classic village house with a gabled roof, offering a nod to rural architecture while addressing the demands of urban life.

If constructed, Puzzle Tirana Tower will become a modern landmark. Its design strives to unite the essence of village aesthetics with the functionality of city living, standing as a distinct symbol of Tirana’s evolving architectural identity.

For reference, visit the original article published on Dezeen: NOA and Atelier4 plan Puzzle Tirana tower for Albania.

