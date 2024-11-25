Tirana to Soon Flaunt a 71-meter-tall Tower Envisioned as a “Vertical Village” with Penthauses and a Hotel

The 71-meter-tall Puzzle Tirana Tower envisioned as a “vertical village,” will feature 32,700 square meters of mixed-use space. Its layout will include commercial areas, apartments, penthouses, and a hotel, combining modern urban living with traditional design elements.

Designed in collaboration with the Network of Architecture (NOA) and Atelier 4, the structure will be shaped from stacked volumes. This unique form is inspired by the classic village house with a gabled roof, offering a nod to rural architecture while addressing the demands of urban life.

If constructed, Puzzle Tirana Tower will become a modern landmark. Its design strives to unite the essence of village aesthetics with the functionality of city living, standing as a distinct symbol of Tirana’s evolving architectural identity.

