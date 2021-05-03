Israel to Reopen for Tourism This Month With Promotion Campaign

Pin 0 Shares

Israel has announced its reopening to vaccinated tourists starting at the end of May. The restart will be accompanied by a strategic campaign aimed at foreign travelers for arrivals in 2021.

According to the news from Tel Aviv, the Israel Ministry of Tourism will launch signs in three major cities of Dubai, London, and New York to kick off the promotion. The Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen said at a press conference in Tel Aviv:

“Israel today is a world leader in safety and health, and we will make sure every potential tourist knows this when planning their summer or winter vacation.”

The potential for inbound tourism in conjunction with the high vaccination rate in Israel will be emphasized, according to the news. The first big sign in Dubai, both in English and Arabic, represents a unique case since it will be the first time an Israeli campaign is being launched in the United Arab Emirates.

The New York billboard in Time Square and the Picadilly Circus billboard will bear a common message inciting travelers to “Book Your Flight to Israel.” Israel’s struggling tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, so this new campaign aims to recoup some of the losses for local businesses.

The campaign will be accompanied by steps by the Ministry of Tourism for a selection of international events, each geared to promote Israel’s touristic value. One such event, the annual Tel Aviv Pride Parade may be the only physical event featured, but other events will be highlighted as their potential becomes certain.

Other probable events include the annual Tour of Dubai race and an international music festival in fabulous Timna Park.

Source: Travel Daily Media