IHF Beach Handball Championships Continue at Karteros in Heraklion

- June 18th, 2022 09:22 am

The IHF Beach Handball World Championships 2022 continue in Karteros - IHF Image

The IHF Beach Handball World Championships continue today on the beach at Karteros, on Crete island. Today, the knockout round in the Youth division features the quarter-finals and the semi-finals leading to tomorrow’s championship match. Also today, the 9-16 placement round takes place.

Today’s matches are as follows:

  • 09:30 EEST 9.-16. Greece vs India
  • 10:20 EEST QF Hungary vs France / 9.-16. Puerto Rico vs Romania
  • 11:10 EEST QF Brazil vs Netherlands / 9.-16. 
  • 12:50 EEST QF Poland vs Germany / QF Spain vs Argentina
  • 15:10 EEST 9.-16. Thailand vs Hong Kong / 9.-16. Ukraine vs Uruguay
  • 16:00 EEST 5.-8. Loser QF1 vs Loser QF2 / 9.-12. Winner 9.-16.1 vs Winner 9.-16.2 / 13.-16. Loser 9.-16.1 vs Loser 9.-16.2
  • 17:40 EEST 5.-8. Loser QF3 vs Loser QF4 
  • 19:20 EEST Semi-finals Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 / 9.-12. Winner 9.-16. / 13.-16. Loser 9.-16.3 vs Loser 9.-16.4
  • 21:00 EEST Semi-finals Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4

Greece and India are playing right now, in the 9-16 IHF Beach Handball Championships’ placement round.

Follow the events at the IHF’s official Facebook and Instagram feeds.

About Phil Butler

Phil is a prolific technology, travel, and news journalist and editor. A former public relations executive, he is an analyst and contributor to key hospitality and travel media, as well as a geopolitical expert for more than a dozen international media outlets.

