IHF Beach Handball Championships Continue at Karteros in Heraklion

The IHF Beach Handball World Championships continue today on the beach at Karteros, on Crete island. Today, the knockout round in the Youth division features the quarter-finals and the semi-finals leading to tomorrow’s championship match. Also today, the 9-16 placement round takes place.

Today’s matches are as follows:

09:30 EEST 9.-16. Greece vs India

10:20 EEST QF Hungary vs France / 9.-16. Puerto Rico vs Romania

11:10 EEST QF Brazil vs Netherlands / 9.-16.

12:50 EEST QF Poland vs Germany / QF Spain vs Argentina

15:10 EEST 9.-16. Thailand vs Hong Kong / 9.-16. Ukraine vs Uruguay

16:00 EEST 5.-8. Loser QF1 vs Loser QF2 / 9.-12. Winner 9.-16.1 vs Winner 9.-16.2 / 13.-16. Loser 9.-16.1 vs Loser 9.-16.2

17:40 EEST 5.-8. Loser QF3 vs Loser QF4

19:20 EEST Semi-finals Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 / 9.-12. Winner 9.-16. / 13.-16. Loser 9.-16.3 vs Loser 9.-16.4

21:00 EEST Semi-finals Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4

Greece and India are playing right now, in the 9-16 IHF Beach Handball Championships’ placement round.

Follow the events at the IHF’s official Facebook and Instagram feeds.