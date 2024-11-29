Set Your Reminders for Hopper’s Travel Tuesday Deals

Hopper has some good news for those looking to plan a spontaneous holiday getaway or set sights on 2025 travel. Travel Tuesday Deals, otherwise known as Travel Deal Tuesday, are back for the eighth consecutive year on December 3. This shopping event is famous for offering better travel discounts than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. That’s right—this day is the MVP of post-Thanksgiving travel offers.

Hopper users can expect discounts of up to 50% on hotels and flights to destinations across the globe, exclusively through the Hopper app and website.

How Did Travel Deal Tuesday Become So Huge?

According to Hopper, this event isn’t a random gimmick. Their team crunches billions of flight and hotel price quotes daily—literally 25–30 billion each day. Over time, their analysis revealed that the Tuesday after Black Friday consistently outshines all other holiday travel sales.

Hopper’s 2023 data showed 83% more deals on Travel Tuesday than Cyber Monday and over twice as many as Black Friday. Last year, select users scored up to 75% off domestic trips and as much as 55% off international escapes.

Here’s a quick look at the numbers from 2023:

Hopper sent millions of notifications, tracking ten deals per second.

U.S. airport routes on sale were 36% higher than Cyber Monday and 62% higher than Black Friday.

Traveler favorites, including destinations like Orlando, Cancun, and Puerto Rico, saw savings averaging over 40%.

What’s Dropping for Travel Deal Tuesday 2024?

Planning to snag Travel Tuesday Deals this year? Here’s a taste of what Hopper is gearing up to offer:

Hot Destination Savings

Nashville, Paris, and Florida : Up to 50% off.

: Up to 50% off. The Cayman Islands, Australia, and Bali: Savings up to 40%.

Massive Hotel Discounts

Stay at hotels for up to 50% less across top domestic and international cities. Over 10,000 properties are set to participate exclusively for Hopper users.

Take a peek:

Dominican Republic: 50% off.

Germany: 50% off.

Puerto Rico and Philly: 40% off each.

Washington, D.C., and New Zealand: 35% off.

Bali, Nashville, and Paris: 30% off.

Chicago and Miami: Up to 25% savings.

Deals apply while supplies last and come with terms and conditions.

Travel Partners Throwing in Big Promotions

Hopper isn’t going it alone—several tourism boards, airlines, and hotel brands are in on the action:

Tourism Boards with Hotel Discounts

Cayman Islands Department of Tourism: 40% off all hotels.

Discover Puerto Rico: 35% off hotel stays.

Sernatur Chile: 30% off Chilean properties.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism: 30% off Bahamian hotels.

Airline Promotions Include

American Airlines : Domestic flights for under $100 one-way.

: Domestic flights for under $100 one-way. Fiji Airways : Round trips from the U.S. to Fiji starting at $699 (tax-inclusive).

: Round trips from the U.S. to Fiji starting at $699 (tax-inclusive). French Bee : Killer Paris deals at budget-friendly prices.

: Killer Paris deals at budget-friendly prices. Qatar Airways: Big discounts for globetrotters heading to sun-soaked or culture-rich destinations.

Pro tip: More travel partners will announce promotions closer to December 3.

What About Non-Hotel Travelers?

Beyond hotels and flights, Hopper users can find discounts on alternate lodging options, vacation clubs, and even bundled packages. Participating brands like Club Wyndham and Millennium Hotels offer 15–35% savings.

How to Lock in Travel Tuesday Deals

Got your bags mentally packed? Here’s how to make it happen:

Download Hopper’s App Now: Use it to get deal previews, track prices in real-time, and shop early during the pre-sale period starting November 26. Set Price Alerts: Want Paris, Fiji, or Tokyo for less? Use Hopper’s Price Watch feature to never miss a massive drop. Bookmark Travel Partner Deals: Many airlines and hotel brands will also offer promotions on their websites. Book Fast on December 3: Deals move fast. Hit Hopper.com or the app that day to bag your hotel or flight deals before they run out.

A Quick Cheat Sheet on Why Travel Deal Tuesday Beats Other Sales

Discounts on flights and hotels are up to 50%.

More U.S. routes are on sale than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Past users saved over 75% on domestic and 55% on international getaways.

Offers hit hundreds of destinations—think Bali, Australia, Cancun, Paris, and beyond.

With Hopper sending millions of notifications and thousands of deals on deck, Travel Deal Tuesday might just be your favorite new holiday tradition.

So, set those reminders. December 3 is not a drill.