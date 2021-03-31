Hidden Crete: Sfakia’s Amazing Glyka Nera Beach

Pin 0 Shares

Visitors to Crete are often surprised at the sheer size of the island, as well as the diversity of the experiences. Even those seeking sea, sand, and sun fun will find limitless beach bliss here. There are literally hundreds of hidden coves, gorges emptying into the sea, and other unexpected discoveries to be had. One such treasure, the remote Glyka Nera Beach, is a once-in-a-lifetime surprise for those adventurous enough.

The name Glyka Nera means “sweet water”, which tells of the freshwater springs that run beneath the pebbles and sand that kisses the deep blue Libyan Sea off Crete’s rugged Sfakia region. Ranked by the London Times as one of the top 20 beaches in all of Europe, Glyka Nera is in a very remote part of Crete island, about 75 kilometers south of Chania Town.

As we suggested, this magnificent beach is really remote, and most people choose to visit the beach via boat from Chora Sfakion. There is, however, an unbelievable footpath that is part of the European E4 trail. The video above from That Greek Guy gives a lot of information about this stunning beach and reveals one of the awe-inspiring trails that lead down to this unique Crete destination.

For travelers interesting in learning more about Crete beaches, nature, and destinations, our friends at Cretan Beaches have compiled the biggest library of online information available here.

Photo credit: Feature image via Maesi64 Public Domain.