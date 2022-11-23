Heraklion’s Coastal Venetian Walls Get Much-Needed Attention

The Region of Crete just announced a partnership with Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Municipality of Heraklion to restore the coastal part of the city’s famous Venetian Walls.

In another important step for the start of the restoration and enhancement of the seaside part of the Venetian Walls of Heraklion, a budget of over 2 million euros has been levied by the Cultural Development Program Agreement to begin the work. Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni, the Regional Governor of Crete Stavros Arnautakis, the Mayor of Heraklion Vassilis Lambrinos, and the CEO of the Port of Heraklion Minas Papadakis signed the partnership into effect.

The purpose of the Programming Convention is the restoration of part of the coastal wall of Heraklion, from the Gulf of Dermata (east) to the Square, 18 English (west), and their union with the windward jetty to the Venetian Fortress Roca a mare (Koules), which reduces the of strong waves from the Cretan Sea. With this, set out the terms of cooperation of the stakeholders for the smooth implementation of which is integrated into the E.E. “Crete 2014-2020” project, the Municipality of Heraklion.

The project, which is funded entirely by the E.E. “Crete 2014-2020” of the Region of Crete, is made of 3 sub-projects, one of which is being implemented by the Municipality of Heraklion, while the other two by the Ministry of Culture and Sports. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni offered this via press release:

“In the context of the systematic efforts of the strategic plan for the enhancement and utilization of the Venetian Walls of Heraklion, we maintain our cooperation with the Region of Crete and the Municipality of Heraklion. The restoration project is a priority securing the coastal venetian fortifications as well as the state of conservation of the monument. This measures are much needed because of the exposure to the fierce waves of the Cretan Sea, which grow worse in the winter months.”

Crete Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis added that the cooperation is “an important intervention to protect one of Crete’s most important landmarks, the historic Venetian Fortress. Heraklion’s Mayor Claus Labrinos applauded the methodical work of the Services of the Municipality of Heraklion in order for the project to be included in the Strategy for Sustainable Urban Development of the city.

The Venetian Wall, and Koules Fortress, are unique landmarks that are a symbol of Crete for locals and for travelers who visit the island. Wind and sea erosion are constantly w