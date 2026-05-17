Heraklion Port Authority Enforces Strict New Coastal Rules and Beach Exclusion Zones for 2026

In a decisive move to protect swimmers and eliminate dangerous maritime incidents during the peak summer tourist season, the Central Port Authority of Heraklion has enacted a sweeping series of restrictive coastal measures. Under official Decision No. 25/2026 (published in Government Gazette B’ 2652 on May 13, 2026), maritime officials are establishing strict exclusion zones barring all fishing, mooring, and anchoring activities near designated bathing areas across the regional Cretan coastlines.
The new regulations specifically aim to separate motorized or commercial maritime activities from recreational swimmers, ensuring safe coexistence on the island’s high-traffic beaches.
The Breakdown of Fishing Bans and Locations
Starting June 1 and running through October 15, 2026, both professional and amateur fishing activities are banned daily from sunrise to sunset within fixed distances from the shore:
- Marked Areas: Fishing is prohibited within 100 meters of the outer perimeter of floating buoys.
- Unmarked Areas: Fishing is prohibited within 200 meters of the traditional boundaries where swimmers routinely venture.
This defensive safety perimeter applies directly to the following beaches, organized by municipality:
Municipality of Heraklion
- Florida Beach
- Amnissos Beach
- Tobrouk Beach
- Gournes Beach (at the Ambrosia Tavern area)
- Former American Base Beach (adjacent to the Cretaquarium)
- Central Analipsi Beach
- Caldera Beach (Analipsi)
- Lytos Beach
- Estavromenos Beach
- Ammoudara Beach (specifically from the EGOH stadium to 200m west of KYE Heaven, and from the eastern boundary of the 1st Linoperamata Port Station to 200m west of the Apollonia / Akti Zeus Hotels)
- National Expositions Centers (EEN) frontages: Arina, Amirandes, Island, Marina, and Knossos Royal
Municipality of Malevizi
- Paleokastro Beach
- Lygaria Beach
- Agia Pelagia Beach
- Mononaftis Beach
- Fodele Beach
Municipality of Hersonissos
- Vathianos Kampos (at the Rinela Beach Hotel frontage)
- Star Beach to the Meltemi Tavern coastal strip
- West end of Stalida Beach
- Central Stalida Beach (from Zervas Hotel to Anthousa Hotel)
- Finikas Beach (spanning from Edem to Mike’s)
- Psarolakος Beach
- Alexander Hotel Beach
- Ikaros & Kernos Beach
- West end of Malia Beach (from La Playa Hotel to Thodosis Hotel)
- Aiolos – Malia Beach
- Central Malia Beach
- Klotzani Beach
- Coastal strip east of Malia Marina
- Malia Bay Beach
- Potamos Beach and Potamos 2 Beach
- National Exposition Center (EEN) frontage: Nana
Municipality of Faistos
- Matala Beach
- Kommos Beach
- Kalamaki Beach
- Katalyki Beach (Kokkinos Pyrgos)
Vessel Anchoring Restrictions and Legal Penalties
The directive simultaneously targets the rising traffic of recreational and commercial vessels. From June 1 until September 30, 2026, a absolute ban on anchoring and mooring is in place for private yachts, commercial day-tour boats, small motorized watercraft, and general motorized water sports equipment. These vessels are legally barred from operating within 100 meters of the outer edge of floating swimming buoys.
Port authorities explicitly clarified that this mandate does not excuse local coastal municipalities from their ongoing legal obligations. Local city councils must still independently procure, place, and maintain the floating safety markers designating swimmer boundaries within their administrative territories.
Enforcement will be handled aggressively by local coast guard units. Independent of any concurrent civil or criminal liabilities arising from accidents, violators caught ignoring the safety perimeters will immediately face harsh administrative fines and statutory sanctions under the updated terms of Article 157 of Legislative Decree 187/73.