Heraklion Port Authority Enforces Strict New Coastal Rules and Beach Exclusion Zones for 2026

In a decisive move to protect swimmers and eliminate dangerous maritime incidents during the peak summer tourist season, the Central Port Authority of Heraklion has enacted a sweeping series of restrictive coastal measures. Under official Decision No. 25/2026 (published in Government Gazette B’ 2652 on May 13, 2026), maritime officials are establishing strict exclusion zones barring all fishing, mooring, and anchoring activities near designated bathing areas across the regional Cretan coastlines.

The new regulations specifically aim to separate motorized or commercial maritime activities from recreational swimmers, ensuring safe coexistence on the island’s high-traffic beaches.

The Breakdown of Fishing Bans and Locations

Starting June 1 and running through October 15, 2026, both professional and amateur fishing activities are banned daily from sunrise to sunset within fixed distances from the shore:

Marked Areas: Fishing is prohibited within 100 meters of the outer perimeter of floating buoys.

Fishing is prohibited within 100 meters of the outer perimeter of floating buoys. Unmarked Areas: Fishing is prohibited within 200 meters of the traditional boundaries where swimmers routinely venture.

This defensive safety perimeter applies directly to the following beaches, organized by municipality:

Municipality of Heraklion

Florida Beach

Amnissos Beach

Tobrouk Beach

Gournes Beach (at the Ambrosia Tavern area)

Former American Base Beach (adjacent to the Cretaquarium)

Central Analipsi Beach

Caldera Beach (Analipsi)

Lytos Beach

Estavromenos Beach

Ammoudara Beach (specifically from the EGOH stadium to 200m west of KYE Heaven, and from the eastern boundary of the 1st Linoperamata Port Station to 200m west of the Apollonia / Akti Zeus Hotels)

National Expositions Centers (EEN) frontages: Arina, Amirandes, Island, Marina, and Knossos Royal

Municipality of Malevizi

Paleokastro Beach

Lygaria Beach

Agia Pelagia Beach

Mononaftis Beach

Fodele Beach

Municipality of Hersonissos

Vathianos Kampos (at the Rinela Beach Hotel frontage)

Star Beach to the Meltemi Tavern coastal strip

West end of Stalida Beach

Central Stalida Beach (from Zervas Hotel to Anthousa Hotel)

Finikas Beach (spanning from Edem to Mike’s)

Psarolakος Beach

Alexander Hotel Beach

Ikaros & Kernos Beach

West end of Malia Beach (from La Playa Hotel to Thodosis Hotel)

Aiolos – Malia Beach

Central Malia Beach

Klotzani Beach

Coastal strip east of Malia Marina

Malia Bay Beach

Potamos Beach and Potamos 2 Beach

National Exposition Center (EEN) frontage: Nana

Municipality of Faistos

Matala Beach

Kommos Beach

Kalamaki Beach

Katalyki Beach (Kokkinos Pyrgos)

Vessel Anchoring Restrictions and Legal Penalties

The directive simultaneously targets the rising traffic of recreational and commercial vessels. From June 1 until September 30, 2026, a absolute ban on anchoring and mooring is in place for private yachts, commercial day-tour boats, small motorized watercraft, and general motorized water sports equipment. These vessels are legally barred from operating within 100 meters of the outer edge of floating swimming buoys.

Port authorities explicitly clarified that this mandate does not excuse local coastal municipalities from their ongoing legal obligations. Local city councils must still independently procure, place, and maintain the floating safety markers designating swimmer boundaries within their administrative territories.

Enforcement will be handled aggressively by local coast guard units. Independent of any concurrent civil or criminal liabilities arising from accidents, violators caught ignoring the safety perimeters will immediately face harsh administrative fines and statutory sanctions under the updated terms of Article 157 of Legislative Decree 187/73.