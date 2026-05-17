Rescue Operation Launched in Crete After Backcountry Hiker Breaks Leg in Agia Irini Gorge

A 65-year-old foreign tourist was rescued on Sunday afternoon after suffering a severe leg injury while hiking in Chania, Crete.

The accident occurred in a highly rugged, isolated section of the Agia Irini Gorge, completely immobilizing the trekker on the trail.

Personnel from the Hellenic Fire Service navigated difficult terrain to safely carry the injured woman out of the gorge on a stretcher.

Emergency medical teams (EKAV) took custody of the victim at the gorge exit and transported her to a regional hospital for surgery.

Technical Emergency Evacuation Executed in Chania Gorge

A specialized rescue operation was mobilized on Sunday afternoon in the rugged wilderness of the Agia Irini Gorge, located in the Chania region of Crete, after a 65-year-old tourist suffered a severe, immobilizing injury during a trek.

According to initial reports from first responders, the hiker fell while navigating a particularly steep and treacherous segment of the canyon trail. The impact resulted in a suspected compound leg fracture, leaving her completely unable to walk or exit the isolated wilderness area on her own.

Fire Service Response and Medical Transport

Recognizing the severity of the situation and the physical isolation of the site, companions immediately alerted emergency services. Units from the Hellenic Fire Service were dispatched to the canyon to locate and stabilize the patient. Rescue teams had to hike into the deep gorge, managing difficult footpaths and challenging topography to reach her position.

Once stabilized, firefighters secured the injured woman onto a specialized terrain stretcher and executed a technical carry-out to transport her safely to the nearest vehicle-accessible trailhead.

At the entrance of the gorge, an ambulance crew from the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) took over her custody. Paramedics administered immediate field care before transporting the patient to the nearest hospital for orthopedic treatment. Local authorities have launched a routine inquiry into the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.