The first direct Cyprus Airways flight from Larnaca to Heraklion was welcomed this week in an atmosphere marked by emotion and optimism, signaling a new chapter in the relationship between Crete and Cyprus. The new air link is widely regarded as a strategic step for tourism, commerce, and broader cooperation between the two regions.

Crete’s Regional Governor, Stavros Arnaoutakis, described the new route as a “bridge of cooperation,” noting that the connection will operate with two flights during the winter season, with increased frequency planned for the summer months. The Region of Crete, he said, is committed to supporting the route’s long-term viability and aims to boost both tourism flows and commercial exchanges.

A Boost for Sustainable Tourism

Deputy Minister of Tourism Anna Karamanli underlined that the direct connection opens new opportunities for both destinations, stressing that Crete remains a strong year-round destination, including during the winter months. She added that the initiative aligns with the broader national strategy for sustainable tourism development, based on balance and moderation rather than unchecked growth. Karamanli also congratulated Cyprus Airways and the Cypriot authorities for strengthening cooperation between the two islands.

From Cyprus, Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis called the day historic for what he described as “the two great islands of Hellenism.” Referring to the deep historical and cultural ties between Crete and Cyprus, he expressed confidence that regular direct flights will significantly increase travel in both directions.

Shared Faith and Cultural Bonds

The spiritual dimension of the connection was highlighted by Bishop Gregorios of Mesaoria, representing the Church of Cyprus. He spoke of the meeting between “apostolic Cyprus” and “sister Crete,” emphasizing their shared Orthodox faith, common cultural roots, and Cyprus’s enduring gratitude for Crete’s historic support in struggles for freedom.

Year-round Flights Confirmed

Cyprus Airways CEO Thanos Paschalis confirmed that the Heraklion–Larnaca route will operate year-round, expressing hope that cooperation with public authorities will allow for additional frequencies during the summer season. He also thanked the relevant ministries for their support in launching the connection.

As part of the official visit, the Cypriot delegation has a series of meetings scheduled in Crete. These include a meeting with representatives of the Region of Crete and local stakeholders on Saturday, December 20, a visit to Rethymno on Sunday, December 21, and a closing ceremony at Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport on Monday, December 22, marking the successful launch of the route and the departure of the return flight.

The new connection is expected to strengthen not only tourism flows, but also the broader sense of shared identity between Crete and Cyprus — two islands linked by history, culture, and now, a direct flight path.

