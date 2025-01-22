Over 5,500 New Trees and Plants to Transform Green Spaces in Heraklion

More than 5,500 trees and plants will soon be added across Heraklion.

The species were carefully chosen to adapt to city and suburban life.

These additions aim to rejuvenate green areas and create new urban green spaces.

Seasonal planting methods are being used to ensure growth and sustainability.

Local officials highlight the city’s commitment to expanding greenery.

A Greener Heraklion in the Works

Heraklion is gearing up for an impressive greenery renewal project, with plans to add more than 5,500 trees and plants throughout the municipality. The Municipal Committee unanimously approved this initiative on January 21, 2025. These latest additions were handpicked for their ability to thrive in urban and suburban environments and carefully selected to meet the demands of today’s conditions.

The new trees and plants will serve dual purposes—revitalizing existing green areas while introducing fresh zones of urban greenery. The focus is elevating the city’s open spaces for residents and visitors, making Heraklion even more inviting.

Nature Thrives with Thoughtful Planning

Deputy Mayor for Cleanliness, Environment & Energy, Nikos Gialitakis, emphasized the importance of this endeavour. He stated, “This procurement is based on the assessments of the Greenery Service of the Municipality of Heraklion with the aim of both replenishing and introducing new greenery in designated spaces. This will strengthen the plants and trees we cultivate in the municipality’s nursery and aligns with our priority to increase urban green areas on any available land.”

The Greenery Service plays a key role by adopting a step-by-step approach to planting. Seasonal and environmental factors and each species’ specific needs are thoughtfully considered to maximize survival and growth.

Heraklion’s commitment to expanding its green spaces unquestionably adds value, whether you’re a local or a visitor passing through. With careful planning and over 5,500 new plants on the way, the city continues to enhance its natural environment and charm.