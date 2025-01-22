Heraklion Joins NetZeroCities for Smarter Urban Living

Heraklion partners with Angers Loire Metropole under the NetZeroCities Twin Cities program.

Heraklion Secures Spot in NetZeroCities Twin Cities Program

Heraklion has joined the prestigious European “Twin Cities” program under NetZeroCities. This initiative links the city with Angers Loire Metropole in France, driving smart and sustainable urban development forward. The partnership builds on Heraklion’s ongoing efforts in green infrastructure, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly mobility.

Heraklion is among 24 cities from 14 European nations selected for the Ambition initiative. The program aims to accelerate progress toward climate neutrality by introducing innovative pilot actions. Cities are matched based on shared challenges in areas like energy, mobility, and waste. Strategies emphasize cutting-edge urban management systems and sustainable solutions.

Building Bridges Between Heraklion and Angers Loire Metropole

Heraklion’s collaboration with Angers focuses on improving life through technological innovation and practical eco-solutions:

Upgrading municipal services with smart technologies.

Prioritizing low-emission transport and traffic optimization.

Advancing energy and water systems with renewable resources.

Using “digital twins” to improve infrastructure management in real-time.

This partnership leverages Angers’ expertise as a trailblazer in smart urban management, which Heraklion can adopt to fast-track its goals. The Deputy Mayor of Heraklion, Alexis Kalokairinos, remarked, “Our work with Angers Loire Metropole in the Twin Cities program is a strategic step toward smart and sustainable growth for Heraklion. Together, we are creating a smarter, greener future for our city.”

What This Means for Visitors to Heraklion

Heraklion is becoming smarter and more efficient, making visits smoother and eco-friendly.

Changes in public infrastructure aim to enhance the city experience for everyone.

Smart tech and green initiatives will support sustainable travel within the city.

Tourists can expect to see developments that align with a greener vision for Heraklion. Improved traffic flow, better public spaces, and a commitment to climate-neutral strategies will create a city that’s easier and more enjoyable to explore. Plus, with smarter technologies in play, everything from public transport to energy-efficient lighting will reflect an eco-friendly approach.

The first workshop between Heraklion and Angers is scheduled for next February. This meeting will kickstart the exchange of ideas and best practices, paving the way for practical implementations in both cities.